Creason’s Fine Art Gallery has opened at 331 Fifth Ave. S. in Naples, the Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District announced. Creason’s Fine Art Gallery features original paintings and reproductions by owner Greg Creason, who also has gallery locations in New Orleans and Carmel, California. The works created by Creason include glass, metals and other embellishments over top of paintings, giving each piece a three-dimensional appearance. A classically trained artist originally from Flint, Michigan, Creason is inspired by the colors, eclectic people, beautiful scenery and unique history of the communities he calls home. Creason’s Fine Art Gallery is a working gallery and visitors can expect to see him crafting his artwork in the new location. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NAPLES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO