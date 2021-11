The Missouri Western women's basketball team (4-0) delivered a dominant performance Monday in an 82-72 win over Illinois-Springfield at the MWSU Fieldhouse. Corbyn Cunningham was one of five Griffons in double figures, adding 10 rebounds to her 21 points for her first double-double of the year. Connie Clarke notched her third straight double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, as MWSU moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2015-16.

