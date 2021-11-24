ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOP 2021 | Bloopers From This Year's World Series Of Poker!

By PokerNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou normally see the finished product, but here is...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A horrible bad beat came at the worst time during 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event final table

And then, there were three. Just a trio of players — Koray Aldemir, Jack Oliver and George Holmes — are left at the final table of the 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event. And although Joshua Remitio finished fourth (don’t be TOO sad, he ended up with $2.3 million for his efforts), this hand is an all-timer that he may not forget.
staradvertiser.com

Las Vegas Advisor: New World Series of Poker champ crowned in Las Vegas

Koray Aldemir, a 31-year-old professional poker player from Germany, emerged from a starting field of 6,650 to become the new World Series of Poker Main Event champion and take down a first prize of $8 million. Aldemir outlasted American amateur George Holmes in an epic 6-1/2-hour heads-up session during which...
vegasnews.com

World Series of Poker Heading to the Strip in 2022 With Vince Vaughn

Caesars Entertainment’s 53rd annual WSOP confirms Summer 2022 dates andcelebrity Master of Ceremonies Vince Vaughn. Caesars Entertainment’s World Series of Poker announced today that the 53rd annual World Series of Poker tournament will be held at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, May 31 – July 19, 2022, with actor, comedian and card player Vince Vaughn named as the event’s official celebrity Master of Ceremonies. Following a successful 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, the WSOP continues its tradition as the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world at an all-new location. For the first time, the WSOP will be held at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip inside Bally’s and Paris.
LAS VEGAS, NV

