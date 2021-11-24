WSOP 2021 | Bloopers From This Year's World Series Of Poker!

Caesars Entertainment’s 53rd annual WSOP confirms Summer 2022 dates andcelebrity Master of Ceremonies Vince Vaughn. Caesars Entertainment’s World Series of Poker announced today that the 53rd annual World Series of Poker tournament will be held at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, May 31 – July 19, 2022, with actor, comedian and card player Vince Vaughn named as the event’s official celebrity Master of Ceremonies. Following a successful 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, the WSOP continues its tradition as the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world at an all-new location. For the first time, the WSOP will be held at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip inside Bally’s and Paris.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO