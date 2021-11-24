ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury announces DUI checkpoints

By Francis Scarcella fscarcella@dailyitem.com
SUNBURY — Roving DUI patrols will be held throughout Northumberland County from now through Sunday, according to Sunbury Police Officer Terry Ketchem.

Ketchem said the Highway Safety Network’s Regional DUI Enforcement Group and the Sunbury Police Department are teaming up for roving patrols or sobriety checkpoints in various locations through and around Sunbury until Nov. 28.

The roving patrols and checkpoints are funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA).

— Francis Scarcella

