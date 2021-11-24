AppStories, Episode 250 – Shortcuts for Mac Deep Dive

In this part of our NEO: The World Ends with you guide, we go through Day 3 where we recruit the new player and we discover Rindo's hidden power. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 3 3:04 - Head to Center Street 3:28 - Cutscene: OMIGOSH! 5:06 - Cutscene: Hachiko Cafe 5:21 - Reaper Mission: Buy some Joli Becot 5:55 - Cutscene: Meet Kanon 8:13 - Cutscene: How Are We Supposed to Buy Clothes 9:05 - Tutorial: Shop til you Drop/Mo' Money, Less Problems 9:23 - Tutorial: Stay Fashion Forward 9:36 - Cutscene: Outfit Complete 10:45 - Cutscene: Time to Eat 12:05 - Justice Burger 12:40 - Show that Reaper you're wearing something from Joli Becot 13:11 - Cutscene: Center Street, We finally made it 13:35 - Search Center Street for info about the new Player 15:32 - Cutscene: you can't scan other players 17:00 - Head to Tokyu Hands in near Tipsey tose Hall 17:39 - Cutscene: The line is wild 18:11 - Cutscene: TOKYU HANDS 18:39 - Cutscene: Out of Pins, out of luck 21:55 - Cutscene: Rindo's powers activate 22:52 - Cutscene: Back in Tipsey Hall 24:16 - Cutscene: We need a voucher 24:42 - Tutorial: Change your Fate 25:00 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 25:10 - Cutscene: Back at Scramble Crossing 26:14 - Head to the Cafe at the Crossing 27:41 - Confront the Deep Rivers Society 28:23 - Gameplay: Fight the Deep Rivers Society 29:47 - Cutscene: Post battle confrontation and secure the voucher 30:31 - Rewind to Tipsey Tose Hall 31:10 - Cutscene: Secure the Pin 31:54 - CHANGE OUR FATE 32:04 - Cutscene: Meet the new player Nagi! 34:26 - Gameplay: Defeat the Deep Rivers Society...Again 36:31 - Cutscene: End of Day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.

