Combat Sports

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream: Watch fight press conference online

By Sports Staff
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mp3Di_0d5jaYsn00

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will continue their war of words this afternoon at the pre-fight press conference.

YouTube sensation Paul has fought and won four professional boxing matches, against the likes of former NBA player Nate Robinson, ex-Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren, and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Now he faces former Love Island star Fury, younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson.

“I’m the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century, period,” Paul said. “The legends would agree. The Anthony Joshuas, the Mike Tysons, the Manny Pacquiaos, the Tyson Furys.”

LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Paul vs Fury press conference

If Tommy comes through this grudge match, his father John Fury believes he will look to face 0-1 Logan Paul in his ninth pro bout.

“When he knocks Jake Paul out, the brother’s gonna wanna take his part, ain’t he? But I don’t think so because the hiding Tommy’s gonna give Jake Paul, the other brother won’t be interested either.”

Follow the latest from the press conference in the video above.

Related
International Business Times

Snoop Dogg Warns Logan, Jake Paul About Bringing Back 'Old' Mike Tyson

Snoop Dogg could be right about his take on the looming Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul fight. Once again, Tyson got the boxing world excited by confirming that he is making another return early next year. It reached a crescendo when Logan called out his name in the conversation. Tyson...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tommy Fury will earn more than ‘some world champions’ for Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury is set for a major payday when he takes on Jake Paul next month, John Fury has said.Tommy, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, is coached by his father John, who has said his son’s 18 December fight with YouTube star Paul represents “good business”.While Tommy Fury and Paul’s purses have not been revealed ahead of their clash in Florida, John Fury told entrepreneur Rob Moore on YouTube: “Listen, Tommy’s getting paid more money for this than some world champions.“He’s getting paid in the millions, so if we get millions for getting wet we’re gonna do it,...
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

KSI highlights key reason why Jake Paul will beat Tommy Fury

Despite being rivals, British YouTube phenomenon KSI has explained why he believes Jake Paul will beat Tommy Fury in their upcoming clash. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been going back and forth on social media for quite some time and now, the two are finally set to touch gloves in the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
frontproofmedia.com

JAKE PAUL VS. TOMMY FURY LAS VEGAS AND TAMPA MEDIA EVENTS QUOTES AND PHOTOS

TAMPA – International superstar Jake “The Problem Child” Paul met with the media at a press event Monday at AMALIE Arena in Tampa ahead of his showdown with U.K. reality TV star Tommy “TNT” Fury. The two professional boxers will put their undefeated records on the line in the main event of a SHOWTIME PPV event live from AMALIE Arena on Saturday, December 18.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tommy Fury enjoying ‘best camp of my life’ ahead of Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has suggested he is in prime condition ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul next month.Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, will put his 7-0 record on the line against 4-0 Paul in Florida on 18 December.While Fury is best known for his time as a contestant on British reality TV show Love Island, Paul established himself as a YouTube star before taking on boxing bouts.The pair will go head-to-head in Tampa Bay in just over a month, and Fury’s training camp – which has involved coaching from his brother Tyson – is going...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury ‘terrorising’ Jake Paul with social media messages before Tommy Fury fight

Tyson Fury has said he has been “terrorising” Jake Paul with social media messages ahead of the YouTube star’s boxing match against the heavyweight champion’s younger brother Tommy.Paul, who is 4-0 as a professional boxer, will take on Tommy Fury (7-0) in Florida on 18 December, and the latter’s half-brother Tyson is helping to train his sibling for the fight.“I’ve been terrorising Jake on his inboxes,” Fury told iFL TV. “They think they’re little talkers, [Jake and brother Logan], but welcome to my world.“I rule the talking world, me. Not pretend videos and stuff, actually like rule it.”Fury and...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Nba#Ufc#Wbc
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury claims brother Tommy played possum against Anthony Taylor in order to secure fight with Jake Paul

Boxing legend Tyson Fury claimed that his brother Tommy played possum against Anthony Taylor in order to secure the fight with Jake Paul. The younger Fury meets Paul on December 18 in what is expected to be one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year to close out 2021. Back in August, Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, for the biggest win of his career. On the undercard for that boxing event was a matchup between the younger Fury and Taylor, who is a former Bellator MMA fighter. Although Fury was a big favorite to defeat Taylor and he did so, he did not get the knockout despite having more skills, power, and experience in boxing. If you ask the older Fury, that’s because his younger brother was playing possum.
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul offered $100,000 to spar with Claressa Shields ahead of Tommy Fury fight

Claressa Shields has offered Jake Paul $100,000 to spar with her ahead of his fight against Tommy Fury.YouTube star Paul will continue his journey into the professional ranks of boxing when he takes on Fury, younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, in December.Shields is one of the most feared female fighters in the sport and will make her debut in the UK on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams fight next month.The two have been trading verbal barbs for some time with Shields keen to sort out their differences in the ring."He isn't even going...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul: Tyson Fury Has Been Promoting Fight More Than Tommy Has

Jake Paul managed to find common ground with at least one member of the Fury family. More chaos ensued from the latest press event to promote the upcoming grudge match between Paul (4-0, 3KOs) and Tommy Fury. (7-0, 4KOs), who meet atop a Showtime Pay-Per-View event set for December 18 at AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Florida. Access to each other has been limited to live feed during separate press conferences thus far, the latest on Wednesday with Paul’s appearance limited to on screen as the younger Fury was joined by his father John and older brother, reigning lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22KOs).
TAMPA, FL
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: Tommy Looked Terrible on Purpose To Secure Jake Paul Fight

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claims that his younger brother, unbeaten prospect Tommy Fury was deliberately "terrible" when he decisioned Anthony Taylor in order to secure the fight with Jake Paul. Fury and Paul were both featured on a Showtime pay-per-view event in August. In the opening fight of the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

BJ Flores: Jake Paul Has Zero Fear of Tommy Fury or His Last Name

Jake Paul (4-0) will step into the squared circle for the third time in 2021 when he faces Tommy Fury (7-0) on December 18th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The fight will headline a Showtime distributed pay-per-view event. The 24-year-old Youtube star/influencer kicked off his 2031 campaign with...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

