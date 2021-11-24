ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Prohibition exhibition comes to the Spooner Ranch House

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esg7n_0d5jaH7g00
When alcohol production and sale was outlawed by the federal government, it condemned many California vineyards and wineries to bankruptcy.

During prohibition, alcohol was smuggled into the region through small, unregulated ports, one of which was located at Spooner’s Cove

– The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo has researched and designed an exhibition that reveals the real history of Prohibition in Spooner’s Cove and on the Estero Bluffs. The exhibition, titled “Dog Boats and Rum Runners in State Parks: San Luis Obispo County in the Prohibition Era” will be on display at the Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro State Park from Dec. 1, 2021 until June 1, 2022.

The 1920s is a decade characterized in history books as the “Roaring Twenties,” a period of urbanization, consumerism, and increasing social freedoms represented by flappers and jazz music. But the ‘20s was also the decade of Prohibition, when alcohol production and sale was outlawed by the federal government, condemning many California vineyards and wineries to bankruptcy. Many Californians chose to break the law and purchase alcoholic beverages illegally through bootleggers, local wineries, the black market, and in speakeasies. In isolated San Luis Obispo County, alcohol was smuggled into the region through small, unregulated ports, one of which was located at Spooner’s Cove in present-day Montaña de Oro State Park.

This new exhibition coming to the Spooner Ranch House titled “Dog Boats and Rum Runners in State Parks: San Luis Obispo County in the Prohibition Era,” explores this fascinating local history.

An exhibition launch event co-sponsored by the Wine History Project and Central Coast State Parks Association will occur on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro State Park. A 55-minute documentary exploring the history of Prohibition, titled “America’s Wine: The Legacy of Prohibition,” will be projected on the lawn outside the Spooner Ranch House upon sundown at 4:45 p.m. Speakeasy-themed nonalcoholic drinks will be served outside the Spooner Ranch House to keep attendees warm as they learn about this interesting period in California’s past. Carla de Luca, director of the film, will provide comments and respond to Q&A after the screening.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets for the outdoor film screening, and will have the opportunity to tour the new exhibition in the Spooner Ranch House before and after the screening. Masks will be required indoors, and social distancing is encouraged.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

American Nuclear Society supports keeping Diablo Canyon open

–The following statement was sent from American Nuclear Society President Steven Nesbit and Executive Director/CEO Craig Piercy regarding the continued operation of Diablo Canyon Power Plant:. The American Nuclear Society supports the continued operation of California’s Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. The premature shutdown of Diablo Canyon units 1 and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Holiday festivities in Atascadero kick off Dec. 3

Festivities include lighting ceremony, ‘reverse parade’ art and wine tour, and ‘Trail of Lights’. – Holiday festivities in Atascadero kick off on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens, with the annual countdown to light up Historic City Hall at “Light up the Downtown.” This year, they will be bringing the event back to it’s normal in-person format with the Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir and Atascadero Community Band performing holiday music. Then starting at 6 p.m., enjoy the traditional countdown to light up city hall with the mayor and councilmembers, followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus making their way around Sunken Gardens on the Model-A firetruck. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be ready to visit on the steps of city hall facing the Middle School. Complimentary hay rides, Model-A firetruck rides and hot chocolate from Lighthouse Coffee.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Student entrepreneurs win prizes for innovative ideas at Elevator Pitch Competition

Cal Poly’s Surya Venugopal, an industrial engineering senior from Pleasanton, California, won with his pitch for XCredit. – A Cal Poly student and one from Allan Hancock College each won $1,000 at the Cal Poly Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) 12th annual Elevator Pitch Competition. A third student, also from Cal Poly, received the $500 audience choice award at the fast-paced, high-energy competition for Cal Poly, Cuesta College and Allan Hancock College entrepreneurs, held recently in the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center.
PLEASANTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#History Books#Prohibition#Local History#The Spooner Ranch House#Monta A De Oro State Park#Californians#State
Paso Robles Daily News

San Luis Obispo named ‘Global Leader’ on climate action

City one of 95 across the globe that are taking ‘bold leadership’ on climate action. –The City of San Luis Obispo was recognized last week as one of 95 cities across the globe and nine in California that are taking bold leadership on climate action. For the second straight year, San Luis Obispo was placed on the “A List” for climate action by CDP, a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system to manage environmental impacts for companies, cities, states and regions.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Community turns out to enjoy Templeton Founders Day

Posted: 6:30 am, November 22, 2021 by Reporter Dick Mason. – The Templeton Historical Society celebrated Founders Day Saturday afternoon at their Templeton Museum and Blacksmith Shop. Several hundred people turned out to visit the museum and blacksmith shop, and admire a collection of old cars parked along Main Street.
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

County supervisor joins electrical workers, businesses in matching donations to SLO Food Bank

Ortiz-Legg, IBEW Local 639, and Labor Management Cooperative Committee will match donations to the SLO Food Bank, dollar for dollar up to $20,000. – This year, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg joins the members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 639, and the Labor Management Cooperative Committee – which is comprised of local businesses – to ask for the community’s assistance in raising essential funds to strengthen the SLO Food Bank’s hunger relief network and further this mission to help as many children, seniors and adults as possible.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
Paso Robles Daily News

Farm Bureau donates 100 turkeys, over 4,500 pounds of produce to SLO Food Bank

Donation will support the record number of turkey requests the SLO Food Bank has received this year, honors memory of Hugh Pitts. – Last week, members of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau and the Pismo Oceano Vegetable Exchange (POVE) donated 100 turkeys and over 4,500 pounds of locally-grown celery and cabbage to the SLO Food Bank. The SLO County agriculture community worked together to raise funds to cover the cost of the turkeys. This year, they exceeded their goal, raising $6,430 in total, and will donate the remaining funds to the SLO Food Bank.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Shandon roadside rest area now open following major renovations

Re-opening of the Shandon Rest Area also includes full access to the electric vehicle charging station. – The Shandon Roadside Rest Area on Hwy. 46 East has re-opened following a major Wastewater System Improvement Project which began earlier this year. The re-opening of the Shandon Rest Area also includes full access to the electric vehicle charging station.
SHANDON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Eberle Winery donates to Central Coast Honor Flight

– Gary Eberle and his staff recently presented Greg McGill, the chairperson for Honor Flight Central Coast California, a check for over $3,300. Eberle and his staff collected donations from their customers beginning Veteran’s Day and throughout that weekend. Eberle Winery donated the wine for the customers to make a donation in return.
DRINKS
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter to the editor: Good to see local youth who understand the benefits of conservative values

What a great story and after all the crap regarding issues of local groups with non-sensible political views it does my heart good to know that our community also has local youth who are smart enough to understand the benefits of conservative values. Hunter and his group will have a difficult time standing up to the left and will need all the help from reasonable thinking local people they can get.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emi

Emi is one year old and available for adoption at Woods Humane. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emi. She is a sweet young lady who is looking for a place to call home. For being a younger dog, she’s been through quite the ordeal with having an femoral head ostectomy done and a tibia repair. She wasn’t comfortable when she first arrived at Woods a few months ago, but after her surgeries and recovery time in foster, she’s ready to join a forever home today.
PETS
Paso Robles Daily News

Halter Ranch’s Hansjoerg Wyss Charitable Trust donates $675,000 in 2021

Trust recently donated $100,000 to support the Food Bank Coalition, Must Charities. – The Halter Ranch’s Hansjoerg Wyss Charitable Trust recently announced its most recent donations totaling $100,000 to support the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County and Must Charities. Started in 1989, the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County has ensured access to nutritious food and built a healthier community by alleviating hunger throughout the county. With the organizational help of Must Charities, a $50,000 gift for the Camino Scholars project overseen by People’s Self-Help Housing will support the educational growth of low-income families residing in the city of Templeton.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin discusses town unity

– Wednesday night I attended the first major event staged by the Paso Robles Diversity Panel. The Town Unity Workshop was held in Bearcat Hall on the Paso Robles High School campus. More than 70 local residents of all ages and walks of life filled discussion tables to share thoughts about our city’s strengths and weaknesses and explore ideas for future activities to promote community unity. I was pleased to join Paso Robles School Superintendent Curt Dubost in welcoming the group and inviting all to listen carefully and non-judgmentally then contribute thoughtfully to the discussion even if that discussion became uncomfortable.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy