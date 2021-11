There aren’t many nights when a team that shoots almost 20 percent worse from the floor than its opponent ends up the victor. That was the case in Florida’s 71-68 win over the Buckeyes in Wednesday night’s Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game, when a game-winning buzzer-beater sank an Ohio State team that was up 10 points on the Gators with 13 minutes to play. A pull-up three from Tyree Appleby finished things off in dramatic fashion, but the final shot is hardly what Chris Holtmann will be pointing to in order to explain the loss upon rewatching the film with his team.

