Professional boxing is growing on Christina Cruz. Cruz, who won a record ten New York Golden Gloves titles, among many other accomplishments, had never considered turning professional. Her dream since she was a young child was to compete at the Summer Olympics. She finished second in the U.S. Olympic trials, behind Virginia Fuchs, but couldn’t settle for that in her last year of eligibility. She competed in the Puerto Rican trials instead, defeating their number one rated boxer, to earn a spot in the Americas qualifiers.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO