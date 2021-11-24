Can We Compare Great Performances Across Eras?

When it comes to running gear, the neck gaiter falls into one of two categories for most folks: nice to have but not essential, or a must-have accessory for every workout. Wherever you stand, there’s no arguing that this simple fabric tube is one of the most versatile pieces of running gear out there. In cold weather, it keeps your neck and face toasty, and it heats and humidifies dry winter air to prevent that unpleasant burning sensation in the throat and lungs. When pollen, dust, or smoky air conditions arise, it can filter some of the particulate matter as you run. Beating sun overhead? Opt for a UPF-rated gaiter to keep your skin safe from damaging rays. Many gaiters can be rolled or twisted to fit a variety of uses: headband, bandana, scrunchie, hat, and more. With so many possible functions, it makes more sense to take it than leave it.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO