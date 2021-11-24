ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Can We Compare Great Performances Across Eras?

By Molly Huddle
RunnersWorld
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say records are made to be broken. We’ve yet to find the end of the line on human improvement on the road and tracks, which is exciting. Lately, it seems world, national, championship, and event records are being broken over and over. For example, the women’s half marathon world record...

www.runnersworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jason Kenny excited by potential of Champions League to grow track cycling

Olympic champion Jason Kenny hopes the new UCIChampions League can give track cycling a shake-up and introduce a new generation of fans to the sport.The inaugural season of the new TV-friendly competition that organisers hope can do for track cycling what Twenty20 did for cricket will continue on Saturday in Panevezys, Lithuania, before heading to London for two legs next weekend.Kenny, who became Britain’s most decorated Olympian by winning his seventh gold in Tokyo will be behind a microphone rather than on a bike as he enjoys a post-Games break, but is looking forward to some first-hand experience of...
SPORTS
RunnersWorld

Jacob Kiplimo Breaks the Half Marathon World Record in Lisbon

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo set the half marathon world record, winning the Lisbon Half Marathon in 57:31 on Sunday, November 21. Kiplimo broke the previous record of 57:32, set by Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie at the 2020 Valencia Half Marathon. Jacob Kiplimo continued his breakout season by lowering the world record in...
SPORTS
RunnersWorld

How Runners Can Benefit from Barre Workouts—Plus Exercises to Try at Home

Barre workouts have become a fast trend among runners and non-runners alike. In 2020, more than 3.5 million people took part in these group fitness workouts, which feature exercises inspired by ballet, yoga, resistance training, and Pilates. But barre is more than just a trendy workout; these classes offer runners...
WORKOUTS
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Injured WWE Superstar Walking With Crutches

Injured WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches. Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on July 15. At the time, she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months. Bayley suffered the injury while she was chain wrestling with another WWE Superstar at the Performance Center. As per reports, her “knee popped” as a result of the freak accident. Bayley and the other wrestler were reportedly participating in mandatory training sessions that were set up to prepare for WWE’s return to touring.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliud Kipchoge
Person
Molly Huddle
Person
Deena Kastor
Person
Meb Keflezighi
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Could you play the Phil Mickelson BACKWARD FLOP SHOT like this?

Come on, admit it. We have all tried the backwards flop shot at some point. Whether it is on the practice ground or during a social round on the course, we have all tried it. But there are very few people who can say that they have successfully executed it, myself being one. That shot is for the most talented players in the game.
GOLF
sportswar.com

Now if we can crazy in pods

Big 10 adds 2 from big 12 and goes to 4 pods and pac 12 goes to 3 pods . And the coalition can schedule each other thru pods for ooc . Acc pod 1 plays pac 12 pod 3 yada yada.. kinda block out sec. Guess sec and big...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Marathon#Great Performances#Eras#Apples And Oranges#Half Marathon#American
RunnersWorld

8 Best Neck Gaiters for Running

When it comes to running gear, the neck gaiter falls into one of two categories for most folks: nice to have but not essential, or a must-have accessory for every workout. Wherever you stand, there’s no arguing that this simple fabric tube is one of the most versatile pieces of running gear out there. In cold weather, it keeps your neck and face toasty, and it heats and humidifies dry winter air to prevent that unpleasant burning sensation in the throat and lungs. When pollen, dust, or smoky air conditions arise, it can filter some of the particulate matter as you run. Beating sun overhead? Opt for a UPF-rated gaiter to keep your skin safe from damaging rays. Many gaiters can be rolled or twisted to fit a variety of uses: headband, bandana, scrunchie, hat, and more. With so many possible functions, it makes more sense to take it than leave it.
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

Run Streak Playlist Volume 1

This Run Streak playlist, curated by health and fitness editor Mallory Creveling, includes energizing remixes of top hits from Lady Gaga, DJ Kygo, Justin Bieber, and more. Whether you’re running outside or hitting the treadmill, Mallory sets you up for greatness with the power of dance-pop. As a senior health...
FITNESS
golfmonthly.com

Nike Golf Deals - Boost Your Wardrobe With These Caps, Polos, Shoes And Trousers

Nike is arguably the biggest sporting brand in the world, with a whole host of sporting megastars like Michael Jordan, Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods sponsored by the global company. Despite still making equipment for sports like tennis, basketball and football, Nike actually pulled out of the golf equipment industry...
APPAREL
RunnersWorld

5 Hollow-Body Hold Variations That’ll Strengthen Your Core

To become a better runner, you have to do more than just run—especially if you want to improve your performance on longer runs. By dedicating time to strengthen your core muscles—like your abs, obliques, and hip flexors—you will be able to run longer distances more efficiently. You can work your...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

No joy for O’Brien in Japan Cup as Contrail ends on a high

Neither Japan or Broome could make their mark for Aidan O’Brien as favourite Contrail ended his career with victory in the Japan Cup in Tokyo on Sunday. O’Brien mounted a dual assault on the 12-furlong Grade One, but they proved no match for the Yoshito Yahagi-trained winner, who was a two-length victor in the hands of Yuichi Fukunaga.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy