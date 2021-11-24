Analog Devices (ADI) PT Raised to $214 at Jefferies

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO