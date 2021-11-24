Silvergate Capital (SI) and Signature Bank (SBNY) Likely to Benefit from Joint Fed, FDIC and OCC Statement on Crypto Policy Sprint

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd. under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 2,340,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of US$17.15 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately US$40 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 29, 2021 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO