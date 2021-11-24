ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silvergate Capital (SI) and Signature Bank (SBNY) Likely to Benefit from Joint Fed, FDIC and OCC Statement on Crypto Policy Sprint

Morgan Stanley analyst, Ken Zerbe, published an article highlighting the progress...

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Issues Interpretive Letter on Cryptocurrency and Banks, Joint Statement on Crypto Issued by Fed, OCC and FDIC

In 2020 and 2021, the OCC issued several interpretive letters, including 1170, 1172, and 1174. After taking office earlier this year, Acting Comptroller Michael J. Hsu announced a review of these letters. Today Hsu is clarifying that the activities addressed in the previous interpretive letters may be conducted after a bank notifies its supervisory office of its intent to engage in the activities, and after a bank receives written notification of the supervisory office’s non-objection. The OCC states that a bank should not engage in the activity until it receives a non-objection from its supervisory office.
Santander Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Extension of Tender Offer to Acquire Shares it Does not Own of Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) for $41.50 /Share

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA") today announced that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. ("SC") (NYSE: SC) not already owned by SHUSA for $41.50 per share (the "Offer Price").
Us Metro Bank (USMT) Declares $0.05 Special Dividend; 1.1% Yield

Us Metro Bank (OTC: USMT) declared a special dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021
Moderna (MRNA) Shares Rally 11% on 'Nu' Concerns, Analyst Sees mRNA Technology Adapting Much Quicker to New COVID Variant

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) are all trading higher in pre-open Friday
MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Announces $40 Million Bought Deal Financing

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver" or the "Company") has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd. under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 2,340,000 common shares (the "Common Shares"), at a price of US$17.15 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately US$40 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 29, 2021 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.
BurnDoge Creating a Hyper-Deflationary Ecosystem with a Reward Mechanism

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2021) - The volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market has always been a significant concern for investors and project developers alike. To tackle the uncertainty, BurnDoge is introducing a hyper-deflationary ecosystem that also has a reward mechanismThe uncertainty caused by price fluctuation has been a constant setback for many projects leaving investors at a loss.
Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Analyst Day Preview - Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay reiterated a Peerperform rating on Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) ahead of the company's investor day
OCC issues warning to banks regarding crypto investments

OCC issues warning to banks regarding crypto investments. With cryptocurrencies breaking into mainstream attention, there has constantly been a need to regulate them. This is because the assets are there for the taking, and without regulations, traders could suffer losses. This is why the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency sent out a memo to financial institutions regarding digital assets today. According to the memo, OCC wants financial service providers to ensure maximum control before dabbling in crypto-related activities.
Market Correction: 3 Defensive Stocks to Buy in December

The last severe market correction occurred in February and March 2020. Markets plunged, as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic became apparent. Since then, North American markets have thrived in the face of historically low interest rates, radical social spending, and continued quantitative easing. Canada has already dramatically scaled back on the latter two developments. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is now telegraphing rate hikes in 2022. Investors worried about a potential market correction should look to snatch up defensive stocks in the final month of the year. Let’s jump in.
3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before November Ends

Two of Warren Buffett's auto stocks are betting so big on electric vehicles it's hard to ignore. One top-notch Buffett stock has tumbled this year, presenting a gold opportunity. Warren Buffett is best known for his investing prowess, and the numbers prove why. The Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B)...
State distributes $6 million in unclaimed assets by matching account names with unemployment applicants

(The Center Square) – Nearly one in 10 Missourians who filed for unemployment since October received an average of $300 in unclaimed property belonging to them. Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced earlier this week approximately 21,000 people who applied for unemployment benefits received $6,073,711.67 in unclaimed cash. The average claim was approximately $300.
