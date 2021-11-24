Maxton police collecting toys for Christmas toy drive

MAXTON — Maxton police are accepting donations for the department’s Shop with a Cop program this holiday season.

The Maxton Police Department asks that residents and community partners donate new toys to assist with the effort to give needy children toys this Christmas. Donations can be dropped off in the lobby of the Maxton Police Department at 105 N. Main St. in Maxton at the marked location. All other donations can be mailed to the police department. Checks should be made payable to the police department with “Shop with a Cop” written in the memo line.

The Maxton Police Department will distribute the toys to the youth of Maxton the week before Christmas.

The department is seeking volunteers and community partnerships to help make the event a success for the youth of Maxton. For more information or to assist in the effort, call 910-844-5667.