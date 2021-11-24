ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busy travel day expected at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

 3 days ago

Austin-Bergstrom says that travelers should expect a "significantly...

Expect busy days at ABIA through Thanksgiving travel season

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is warning Austin travelers to be ready for a busy travel season this Thanksgiving. Austin-Bergstrom says that travelers should expect a "significantly busier than usual" experience due to increased vaccination rates and postponed travel plans from last year. This applies throughout the entire holiday travel period, from Friday, Nov. 19 through Monday, Nov. 29.
KFOX 14

Travelers at El Paso Airport expecting smooth travel for Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Airports across the United States are getting ready to welcome back millions of travelers for Thanksgiving. But, some travelers are raising concerns about Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staffing as the White House's vaccine mandate for federal employees is set to go into place just three days before the holiday.
wearegreenbay.com

Therapy dogs return to Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Traveling during the holidays can be stressful, but Austin Straubel International Airport wants to help out with that. “We are officially launching our pet therapy programmed, called ‘Paws Aero,” said Airport Director Marty Piette. As of Monday morning, dogs are now back at the airport.
CBS Austin

Austin airport could see busiest Thanksgiving travel period ever

AUSTIN, Texas — Next week millions of Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. As vaccination rates increase some people are headed home for the holidays for the first time since 2019. Six days before Thanksgiving traffic getting into the airport was backed up and security lines were growing. Some people reported...
101 WIXX

Airports Welcoming Travelers Back for Busy Holiday Season

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – As more than 53.4 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, air travel is seeing a dramatic return – up 80% over last year. With that huge return to air travel, local airports like Green Bay Austin Straubel International are preparing to see...
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport sees spike in holiday travel

SARASOTA, Fla. — According to the Transportation Security Administration, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. As we approach the holiday, airports have already started seeing busy terminals. TSA says it screened more than 2 million passengers on Monday. Some of those travelers are going through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) which is on track to having its busiest month, one airport official said.
ksl.com

Airlines, airports brace for busy Thanksgiving travel week

WASHINGTON — U.S. airlines and airports braced for a surge of travelers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, hoping the weather forecast remains calm as millions more Americans will hit the roads or skies. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Friday was the single busiest air travel day since the start...
wrvo.org

Busy roads and airports expected for Thanksgiving holiday

More than 53 million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. That puts the forecast within 5% of 2019 numbers, a big surge from last year’s pandemic numbers. "People want to be with their families,” said AAA Director of Public Relations Elizabeth Carey. “A lot...
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Metropolitan Airport preparing for busy travel week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Metropolitan Airport is expecting a surge of travelers for the holiday season. Airport officials are warning passengers to be prepared for long lines. “Get to the airport early even if you think in the past, ‘oh I don’t have to get there early. I can...
q957.com

Sioux Falls Airport expects busy week

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – If you are flying out of Sioux Falls for the Thanksgiving holiday, you won’t be alone. Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier says the airport is expecting between 1,900 and 2,000 people each day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunday will also be busy as people return home.
