Busy travel day expected at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year and thousands of travelers are expected to take to the roads and skies to connect with family. The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is getting ready to deal with a ton of holiday travelers. Ahead of the holiday, airport officials anticipate […]
SAN ANTONIO — More than 50 million people are expected to hit the highways or the friendly, or not-so-friendly skies for Thanksgiving. And no matter how you slice it, the cost of getting to your destination is going to be an expensive one. 90 percent of travelers say they are...
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is warning Austin travelers to be ready for a busy travel season this Thanksgiving. Austin-Bergstrom says that travelers should expect a "significantly busier than usual" experience due to increased vaccination rates and postponed travel plans from last year. This applies throughout the entire holiday travel period, from Friday, Nov. 19 through Monday, Nov. 29.
Have no plans to travel anytime soon? You can travel around the world right here in Austin with these six culturally diverse things to do. So ditch the passport and get the international experience right here in Austin. Since we’re talking travel (even if it’s just in Austin), you know...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Airports across the United States are getting ready to welcome back millions of travelers for Thanksgiving. But, some travelers are raising concerns about Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staffing as the White House's vaccine mandate for federal employees is set to go into place just three days before the holiday.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Traveling during the holidays can be stressful, but Austin Straubel International Airport wants to help out with that. “We are officially launching our pet therapy programmed, called ‘Paws Aero,” said Airport Director Marty Piette. As of Monday morning, dogs are now back at the airport.
AUSTIN, Texas — Next week millions of Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. As vaccination rates increase some people are headed home for the holidays for the first time since 2019. Six days before Thanksgiving traffic getting into the airport was backed up and security lines were growing. Some people reported...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Thanksgiving now just three days away, the travel rush is on at Philadelphia International Airport. CBS3 was at the airport with that you need to know if you’re flying. An airport spokesperson says this week will be the busiest travel time since the start of the...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – As more than 53.4 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, air travel is seeing a dramatic return – up 80% over last year. With that huge return to air travel, local airports like Green Bay Austin Straubel International are preparing to see...
SARASOTA, Fla. — According to the Transportation Security Administration, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. As we approach the holiday, airports have already started seeing busy terminals. TSA says it screened more than 2 million passengers on Monday. Some of those travelers are going through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) which is on track to having its busiest month, one airport official said.
MADISON – The good news is that travel is rebounding after the restrictions that COVID-19 required in 2020. However, with an increase in traffic, the need to monitor your own responsibilities also grows. During the Thanksgiving holidays, an expected 20 million passengers will travel by air, which returns the volume...
WASHINGTON — U.S. airlines and airports braced for a surge of travelers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, hoping the weather forecast remains calm as millions more Americans will hit the roads or skies. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Friday was the single busiest air travel day since the start...
More than 53 million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. That puts the forecast within 5% of 2019 numbers, a big surge from last year’s pandemic numbers. "People want to be with their families,” said AAA Director of Public Relations Elizabeth Carey. “A lot...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Metropolitan Airport is expecting a surge of travelers for the holiday season. Airport officials are warning passengers to be prepared for long lines. “Get to the airport early even if you think in the past, ‘oh I don’t have to get there early. I can...
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – If you are flying out of Sioux Falls for the Thanksgiving holiday, you won’t be alone. Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier says the airport is expecting between 1,900 and 2,000 people each day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunday will also be busy as people return home.
SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KUSI) – About 60,000 people are projected to be coming and going from the San Diego International Airport over Thanksgiving weekend, the agency reported. Sabrina LoPiccolo, Senior Communications Specialist at the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego...
Comments / 0