Gov. Whitmer: Vaccines the way to combat COVID-19 surge

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Michigan's COVID-19 case numbers surging and hospitals...

www.woodtv.com

EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Michigan State
NBC San Diego

Gov. Newsom Sends COVID-19 Winter Surge Warning

In the lightly-vaccinated Central Valley, Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday pushed hard for people to get the vaccine, and pushed back at those who will tell you otherwise. “I recognize the fear that many of us have as we enter into the winter, as we enter into a season where, if past is prologue we should anticipate an increase in cases,” he said.
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer says 'additional guidance' ahead amid Michigan's COVID surge

Owosso — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she expects her health department to release "additional guidance" directed at the state's ongoing COVID-19 surge in the near future. During her first public appearance in Michigan in more than a week, Whitmer said an unidentified hospital leader she spoke with Monday...
Gretchen Whitmer
WDIO-TV

Michigan urges masking indoors, vaccines as COVID-19 surges

LANSING, Mich. - Faced with spiking COVID-19 infections, Michigan health officials will issue a public health advisory recommending that everyone over age 2 wear a mask at indoor gatherings regardless of vaccination status. They pleaded Friday with people to get the vaccine and, if eligible, a booster shot amid a fourth surge.
iosconews.com

Whitmer vetoes bill to forgive, refund COVID-19 fines

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill that aimed to forgive state-issued COVID-19 fines if the employer corrected the violation. The bill would have also required the state to refund companies that already paid fines. Whitmer vetoed House Bill 4501 on Veteran’s Day, saying it would violate...
manisteenews.com

Whitmer urges adults to get COVID-19 booster 6 months out

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday urged all adults to schedule a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine if they are at least six months from when they were fully vaccinated, as Michigan confronted surging infections and hospitalizations. The governor said residents should do so once U.S....
fox7austin.com

Gov. Abbott files petition to challenge OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has filed a petition challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The petition, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, urges the court to vacate the mandate and confirm Abbott's executive order GA-40 is not preempted, says the governor's office.
WSAZ

Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID-19 vaccination boosters for all Kentucky adults

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that qualifies every person 18 years old or older and living or working in the commonwealth to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Lansing State Journal

Charlotte schools first to pilot Gov. Whitmer's COVID-19 testing program

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching a new COVID-19 testing program for schools as Michigan faces its fourth wave of infections, and it's kicking off in Charlotte. Charlotte Public Schools is the state's first pilot district for MI Backpack Home Tests, which sends take-home COVID-19 test kits to students, parents and teachers as a means of encouraging at-home testing. Everyone enrolled receives one kit containingtwo PCR tests. The state Department of Health and Human Services is supplying the kits and informational materials within the schools.
CHARLOTTE, MI

