Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Plunge 14% on Lowered Guidance, Analysts Lower PTs

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) are down nearly 14% in pre-open...

So-Young Int'l (SY) PT Lowered to $9 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Vincent Yu lowered the price target on So-Young Int'l (NASDAQ: SY) to $9.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Deere (DE) Upside Likely to Carry Into 2023 - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Ross Gilardi reiterated a Buy rating and $425.00 price target on Deere (NYSE: DE) after the earnings ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Moderna (MRNA) Shares Rally 11% on 'Nu' Concerns, Analyst Sees mRNA Technology Adapting Much Quicker to New COVID Variant

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) are all trading higher in pre-open Friday amid ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Argus Reiterates Buy Rating on Vontier (VNT) Noting 3 Reasons

Argus analyst John Eade reiterated a Buy rating and $40.00 price target on Vontier (NYSE: VNT) on the belief that ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Why Zoom (ZM) Stock is Up 9% Today

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading nearly 9% higher in today’s pre-open on fears the new South ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Buy Tech Winners on Variant Fears - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is telling clients to buy secular winners in FAANG amid today's weakness on variant fears."The market/tech ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
XPeng (XPEV) Management Call Highlights Gross Margin Optimism - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee reiterated a Buy rating and $66.00 price target on XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) after hosting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Estee Lauder (EL) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.2% to $0.60; 0.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, or $2.4 annualized. This is a 13.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.53. The dividend will be payable on...
Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) Raises Quarterly Dividend 7.1% to $1.05; 2.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hubbell Inc. (NYSE: HUBB) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, or $4.2 annualized. This is a 7.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.98. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders...
FactSet (FDS) Declares $0.82 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FactSet (NYSE: FDS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, or $3.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
UPDATE: Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $260 at Morgan Stanley on Higher Buybacks

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $260.00 (from $255.00) on the expectation for higher share buybacks going forward. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We also raise our PT from $255 to $260 on higher '23e EPS. For '21, we model comps +6%, gross margin expansion of ~7 bps and SG&A leverage of ~160 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of 12.5% and EPS of $11.80 in '21. For '22, we model comps +1%, gross margins flat and ~10 bps of SG&A leverage. This results an EBIT margin of 12.6% and along with $10b in share buybacks, produces EPS of $12.65. For '23, we model comps of +1%, gross margin flat and SG&A leverage of ~20 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of ~12.8% and combined with $10b in buybacks results in EPS of $13.80. ~19x our updated '23e EPS, results in our new PT of $260."
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts LianBio (LIAN) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Ziyi Chen initiates coverage on LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies Starts LianBio (LIAN) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee initiates coverage on LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) with a Buy rating and a price target of $24.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Zendesk's (ZEN) Takeover of Momentive (MNTV) Looks DOA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. It is looking increasingly likely that Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) deal to acquire Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) is dead on arrival. Shares of Zendesk are down 18.3% since the deal was announced on October 28th. Meanwhile, shares of Momentive are 20% below the first-day implied deal price, down 10% since the deal was announced, and basically flat since rumors they were for sale first hit in early October. In fact, the market is already predicting the deal could go south. Shares of Momentive are trading about 1.9% above the current implied price, based on the ratio of 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each share of Momentive stock.
Evercore ISI Removes Pure Storage (PSTG) from Tactical Outperform List

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani reiterated an Outperform rating and $35.00 price target on Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) while removing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Alibaba (BABA) PT Lowered to $215 at Mizuho Securities

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee lowered the price target on Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to $215.00 (from $245.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "As expected, negative macro factors drove slower...
