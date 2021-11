Meet Spitfire, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Spitfire is a 2 month old domestic short hair. She has had her 1st round of shots and is microchipped. Spitfire can be a little shy at first because she was pretty much feral when she was found. She would do great with another cat her age to play with. We still have many dogs and some cats that need homes.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO