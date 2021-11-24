ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: St. Louis Cardinals Sign Steven Matz

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhLVJ_0d5jYETF00

2021 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher and free agent Steven Matz has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, per reports

The first major Blue Jays free agent domino has fallen.

A week before an impending MLB lockout, Steven Matz has decided on his 2022 baseball home. The 2021 Blue Jay has signed a four-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, per Jeff Passan and others.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Matz's new deal will pay him an average annual value of $11 million per year, with the opportunity to receive up to $4 million in bonuses, per Passan.

Matz entered 2021 after the worst season of his career, allowing 14 homers in six 2020 starts while posting a 9.68 ERA. In 2021, the lefty cut his ERA down to 3.82, delivering the Blue Jays 150.2 innings, striking out 144 batters, and holding opposing hitters to one of the lowest home run rates of his career.

Matz's 2021 resurgence came on the back of some batted-ball and home run bad luck normalizing, minor adjustments in his approach, and a reliance on his core sinker/slider repertoire. His strong rebound with the Blue Jays positioned him in contention for a qualifying offer, but Toronto elected not to offer him the one-year, $18 million deal after discussing a multi-year offer with the pending free agent.

Matz is the first Blue Jay free agent to sign this offseason, with headliners Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien yet to ink new deals. The Blue Jays remained in contact with Matz and were one of several teams in contention for the lefty ahead of his decision Wednesday. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Toronto offered Matz a three-year deal.

"In an ideal world," GM Ross Atkins said, the Blue Jays will add two starting pitchers to their rotation. With Matz moving to the National League, at least one of those ideal additions will now likely be a new face.

H/T Jeff Passan

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Nolan Gorman could be next piece of St. Louis Cardinals puzzle

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to find pieces to improve their lineup. While they were a solid middle of the pack offense, the Cardinals needed more from the middle of their infield. Both Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman were mediocre at best, although Edman’s speed added a dynamic element.
MLB
FOX2Now

St. Louis Cardinals announce signings of minor league shortstop, pitcher

ST. LOUIS–One day after a minor league pitcher originally from Charleston, Missouri tweeted that he’d been signed to a contract by the Cardinals, the team confirmed it Thursday. https://twitter.com/CardsPlayerDev/status/1461454711610032135. “They are the team I grew up dreaming to play for,” James Naile wrote on Twitter Wednesday. The team also signed...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Free-agent LHP Steven Matz expected to sign this week

The free agent starting pitching market has moved very quickly over the offseason’s first few weeks, and it seems another domino could soon fall. Southpaw Steven Matz is likely to pick his destination before Thanksgiving, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post (Twitter link). Interest in Matz has been...
MLB
FanSided

3 moves for the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals had an interesting month. They went on a tear in September, winning 17 games in a row at one point to shock the baseball universe and reach the postseason. Then, after losing to the Dodgers in the Wild Card Game, manager Mike Shildt was fired despite an impressive run on the bench.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Jon Morosi
Person
Ross Atkins
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals own the Platinum Glove

The Platinum Glove has been a constant for Nolan Arenado. The St. Louis Cardinals‘ third baseman continued his run of Gold Gloves this year, winning his ninth consecutive defensive award, taking home the award in every one of his major league seasons. He also added the Platinum Glove as well, his fifth consecutive time winning that award as the best defensive player in the National League.
MLB
theintelligencer.com

St. Louis Cardinals announce 2022 promotions; Wainwright, Molina to be honored

The St. Louis Cardinals are getting fans excited for the 2022 baseball season by announcing the promotional schedule for the team's 130th season. It's going to be a year of honor as the team has several items geared toward pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina. Molina announced 2022 will be his final season, while Wainwright has hinted in reports that he doesn't intend to pitch beyond 2022.
MLB
FanSided

6 free agents the St. Louis Cardinals should consider

The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason with lofty goals for a 2022 season to remember. The St. Louis Cardinals have a number of needs on their wishlist this offseason. The Cardinals have expressed intent to get a top-tier shortstop. This year’s stock of free agent...
NFL
Otis Adams

St. Louis Cardinals: No Silver, But Loads of Gold

With the Cardinals' early exit from the playoffs after a miracle September that set a new franchise record for consecutive wins, Redbird fans turn their gaze to the consolation prizes for extraordinary performances from individuals throughout the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#St Louis Cardinals Sign#The St Louis Cardinals#Era#The Blue Jays#Per Mlb Network#Gm#The National League
FanSided

The A’s are the perfect trade partner for St. Louis Cardinals

The Oakland A’s are an ideal trade partner for Cardinals, and present exactly what St. Louis needs. The The St. Louis Cardinals need starting pitching, but adding it won’t be easy or cheap. Noah Syndergaard, Eduardo Rodriguez and Justin Verlander all signed lucrative contracts, setting the stone for what will be an expensive winter for free-agent starting pitchers.
MLB
bleachernation.com

The Bad News is Steven Matz Didn’t Choose the Cubs, the Worse News is He Chose the Cardinals

Free agent lefty Steven Matz indeed chose his team before Thanksgiving, sifting through eight offers, and landing on the St. Louis Cardinals. I get that the length and the guarantee is larger than most teams probably felt comfortable committing to for a guy with Matz’s uneven track record, health issues, and limited ceiling (a Jon Morosi report suggested that most of the offers were for only a year). But that AAV is all kinds of reasonable for a guy who, when healthy, is a pretty good bet to be around league average, and who does come with some upside to be a bit better.
MLB
FanSided

An early look at the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 payroll

The St. Louis Cardinals’ current 2022 salary obligations leave plenty of room for improvement through both pitching and hitting additions. Matt Carpenter’s $18.5 million option for 2022 was bought out for $2 million. Similarly, Carlos Martinez received a $500,000 buyout instead of a $17 million salary for next year. Andrew Miller’s $12 million contract is off the books. And the St. Louis Cardinals won’t be paying $14.75 million of Dexter Fowler’s $16.5M salary next season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
ClutchPoints

Mets owner Steven Cohen rips Steven Matz’s ‘unprofessional’ agent after Cardinals deal

New York Mets’ owner Steven Cohen is not happy. He and the rest of the Mets organization were under the impression that they would be able to make a final offer to starting pitcher Steven Matz before he signed an official deal. Yet this didn’t fall through, and Matz eventually went on to sign a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals without giving New York a chance. Here’s what Cohen had to say on the situation:
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Mets sign free-agent outfielder hours after losing Steven Matz

The Mets landed their man. New York announced Wednesday it agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Nick Plummer. Plummer, 25, slashed .280/.415/.479 with 20 doubles, six triples, 15 homers, 54 RBI, 71 runs scored, 73 walks and 13 stolen bases in 117 combined games last season in the Cardinals organization with Springfield (AA) and Memphis (AAA).
MLB
FOX2Now

St. Louis Cardinals add prospects to 40-man roster ahead of deadline

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals faced a 5 PM Friday deadline to add certain players to the team’s 40-man roster or risk exposing them to Major League Baseball’s Rule 5 draft, set for next month. “Players signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their club’s 40-Man roster within...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox face stiff competition in Steven Matz pursuit

The Boston Red Sox appear very interested in free-agent left-hander Steven Matz. But they're not alone. The Red Sox are one of eight teams that have made an offer to Matz in free agency, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday. Here are the eight teams, per Heyman:. Boston Red Sox.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays make push to re-sign Steven Matz as decision looms

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in the hunt to re-sign free agent Steven Matz as the left-hander closes in on a decision, Sportsnet's MLB Insider Shi Davidi reports. The Blue Jays did not make a qualifying offer to Matz after the season, but have continued to talk with the native of Stony Brook, N.Y.
MLB
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
20
Followers
81
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy