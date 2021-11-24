ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Why is Lady Bird Lake so low?

By Nabil Remadna
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6h2K_0d5jY98r00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve been by Lady Bird Lake recently, you might have noticed the water looks lower than usual.

It’s all because of Zebra mussels.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Zebra mussels are spreading in Central Texas — can dogs help stop them?

Austin Water contracted with Underwater Construction Corporation to perform an annual zebra mussel cleaning of the gates at Longhorn Dam.

To keep divers safe, Austin Water lowers the lake level approximately one foot while they work on the two bascule gates. The gates are pressure washed to remove all the zebra mussels.

The work started Tuesday and water levels should return to normal by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Central Texas#Austin Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXAN

Blue Genie Art Bazaar seeing uptick in traffic

This year, organizers will still offer the online shopping experience launched last year. But those wanting to pick out the perfect gift in person, should have a freer time while shopping at the site off Airport Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy