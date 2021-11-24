Why is Lady Bird Lake so low?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve been by Lady Bird Lake recently, you might have noticed the water looks lower than usual.

It’s all because of Zebra mussels.

Austin Water contracted with Underwater Construction Corporation to perform an annual zebra mussel cleaning of the gates at Longhorn Dam.

To keep divers safe, Austin Water lowers the lake level approximately one foot while they work on the two bascule gates. The gates are pressure washed to remove all the zebra mussels.

The work started Tuesday and water levels should return to normal by Thursday.

