ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Woman yelling ‘Let’s go Brandon’ wheeled off Las Vegas jet bridge, arrested over mask disturbance

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Charns
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVbbG_0d5jXyb600

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a woman at McCarran International Airport over the weekend after a disturbance on a plane.

Katrina Alspaugh, of Las Vegas, faces one charge of violating airport rules following the incident Sunday, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived to a gate in Terminal 1 after a call of a woman refusing to wear her mask onboard an Allegiant Air flight, the report said.

Man who discharged firearm at Atlanta airport has been on the loose since Saturday, police say

The woman, later identified as Alspaugh, had been involved in a prior incident at the security checkpoint, police said. During that incident, Alspaugh reportedly attempted to punch another passenger that pointed out Alspaugh was not wearing her mask, police said.

The other passenger refused to press charges and Alspaugh proceeded to board her flight.

When officers arrived at the Allegiant flight gate, Alspaugh was standing on the jet bridge. An airline representative had removed her from the flight and issued her a trespass notice from the company.

According to police, as Alspaugh was being taken off the jet bridge in a wheelchair, she yelled obscenities and “Let’s go Brandon.” Police said this only added to the disturbance and they arrested her.

Alspaugh was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Southwest passenger faces FAA’s largest alcohol-related fine

Federal law requires all passengers on public transportation, including air travel, within the United States, to wear a face mask except when actively eating or drinking.

Since November of last year, the FAA has reported nearly 4,000 unruly passenger incidents involving face masks. Since January, the agency has reported 100 incidents involving physical violence.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Bystander stops fleeing shoplifter at Las Vegas Smith's

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man wrestled bags of groceries from a reported shoplifter at Smith's grocery store off Decatur and Desert Inn. On Wednesday afternoon, around 1p.m. Elizabeth McKenna was waiting in her car as her husband went into Smith's to grab a few things for Thanksgiving. She heard...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Sun

Police: Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport after causing disturbance

A woman removed from a flight for not wearing a mask was arrested at the Las Vegas airport after causing a disturbance, yelling a profanity and “Let’s go Brandon,” according to Metro Police. Katrina Alspaugh, 51, of Las Vegas was arrested on a misdemeanor count of violating airport rules and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Jet Bridge#Atlanta Airport#Klas Rrb#Allegiant Air#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

‘Let’s go Brandon’ woman removed from flight after refusing to wear mask

A woman who refused to wear a mask onboard an Allegiant Air flight was allegedly arrested and wheeled off the aircraft while yelling “Lets Go Brandon!”. Katrina Alspaugh was removed from the flight before take-off on Sunday from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, according to reports. She was involved in an altercation at the boarding gate beforehand, and as KLAS-TV and FOX8 News reported, threatened to punch a fellow passenger who accused her of not wearing a face mask.Ms Alspaugh got as far as boarding the Allegiant Air flight before being issued with a trespass warning and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas woman refuses to wear mask, arrested at airport

A woman was arrested at McCarran International Airport on Sunday after she refused to wear a mask in the airport. Katrina Alspaugh, of Las Vegas, is accused of getting into a fight with another passenger and a flight attendant before she was removed from an Allegiant Airlines flight, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday afternoon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed mother of three just days after inviting her to live with him after a chance meeting at McDonald’s parking lot

According to the police officials, the 69-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 47-year-old woman. Prosecutors said the suspect invited the victim to live with him after a chance meeting at a McDonald’s parking lot. The suspect is a known drug-user, police said. Investigators say that it remained unclear is if the woman ever made it out of the home alive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL
Travel + Leisure

These Are the Best Buffets in Las Vegas

New York is famous for pizza. Chicago has a history of hot dogs. Texas does barbecue. And Las Vegas? Las Vegas has buffets. In 1941, the El Rancho Vegas offered hungry gamblers a 24-hour chuck wagon-themed Buckaroo Buffet for $1. The 1980s and 1990s ushered in a more glamorous and widespread Las Vegas buffet scene, with massive hot and cold stations featuring everything from sushi to carving stations — and higher prices to match.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
airlive.net

A woman passenger allegedly breastfed a cat on board a Delta flight from Atlanta

A passenger allegedly made a desperate plea to flight crew after spotting a person engaging in a gross act with her pet cat. A screenshot has gone viral of what looks like a pilot messaging system that suggests a passenger on Delta Air flight DL1360 to Atlanta began breastfeeding her cat and refused to stop despite repeated requests from the crew.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox5 KVVU

Kansas woman killed, 9 others hospitalized in crash on I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities responded to what they called a "mass casualty" crash on Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard early Sunday morning. According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the crash took place around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 22 on the I-15 northbound on-ramp to Charleston Boulevard. A white...
KANSAS STATE
Click10.com

Family mourns two members who were killed by intoxicated driver

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A family in Homestead is mourning the loss of two beloved family members after a driver crashed into their van earlier in the week. The driver who struck the family is now behind bars. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the van was traveling north on U.S....
HOMESTEAD, FL
WTAJ

WTAJ

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy