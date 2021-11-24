Christmas At The Fair Returns

The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair, its Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience will once again open to the public this Friday, November 26, 2021. The show will run from 6 PM – 9 PM, and will be open Thursdays through Sundays until December 19.

“We were blown away by the support from the community last season,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “So we’ve kept our promise and grown this event! As a new tradition, we hope to keep getting bigger every year.”

Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only and will begin at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns. Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns, and turn off headlights when driving through the show.

“This is a fun event for us, but it would not be possible without support from our local businesses,” Collins continued. “They have really stepped up to help us with this event.”

Major sponsors for this event include, Greenbrier Physicians, People’s Bank, First Energy, Lost World Caverns, Aviagen Turkey, Gayle Mason CPA, Bank of Monroe, Monroe Insurance Group, Red Oaks Shopping Center, Aggie’s and Vest, Martin and Jones, Flanagan’s Barber Shop, Manic Espresso, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, Jerry and Linda Clemons, Meadows and Wilson Dentistry, Caring Acres Farm, Long Farm, Lowe’s, David M. Moore Real Estate Law, and the Greenbrier Valley Airport.

For more information and a full calendar of events, please visit www.statefairofwv.com/ christmas-at-the-fair.

