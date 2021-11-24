ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Christmas At The Fair Returns

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair, its Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience will once again open to the public this Friday, November 26, 2021. The show will run from 6 PM – 9 PM, and will be open Thursdays through Sundays until December 19.

“We were blown away by the support from the community last season,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “So we’ve kept our promise and grown this event! As a new tradition, we hope to keep getting bigger every year.”

Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only and will begin at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns. Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns, and turn off headlights when driving through the show.

“This is a fun event for us, but it would not be possible without support from our local businesses,” Collins continued. “They have really stepped up to help us with this event.”

Major sponsors for this event include, Greenbrier Physicians, People’s Bank, First Energy, Lost World Caverns, Aviagen Turkey, Gayle Mason CPA, Bank of Monroe, Monroe Insurance Group, Red Oaks Shopping Center, Aggie’s and Vest, Martin and Jones, Flanagan’s Barber Shop, Manic Espresso, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, Jerry and Linda Clemons, Meadows and Wilson Dentistry, Caring Acres Farm, Long Farm, Lowe’s, David M. Moore Real Estate Law, and the Greenbrier Valley Airport.

For more information and a full calendar of events, please visit www.statefairofwv.com/ christmas-at-the-fair.

View Online: http://readme.readmedia.com/ Christmas-at-the-Fair-Returns- Friday/18200791

The post Christmas At The Fair Returns appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Winter Fairs: Christmas Makers Market & Art Studios

A real Bristol flavoured Christmas market experience: with music, 30+ local makers stalls, artist studios, pop up animation cinema & more. Getting on our festive feels folks! We're well and truly embracing the wondrous Winter by bringing you FIVE fairs, including our new night markets for those winter evenings with a little something special...
MUSIC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Winter Fair to return to State Fairgrounds in 2022

The Winter Fair is returning to the State Fairgrounds after a year off due to the pandemic, according to fair officials. The event features several acts and attractions, such as Hilby the German Juggling Boy. It will begin the first weekend of February. “This is one more step towards the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Peninsula Daily News

Christmas Cottage craft fair continues Sunday

Marla Tolliver of Neah Bay examines wreaths and hanging holiday decorations on Saturday at the annual Christmas Cottage craft fair at Vern Burton Community Center in Port Angeles. The free event, which continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features a wide variety of holiday crafts created by a...
PORT ANGELES, WA
sullivanny.us

Popular Theme Tree Exhibition Returns with a Holiday Craft Fair

Matt Lare of Patriot Art will be one of the vendors at the December 5 Holiday Craft Fair in Hurleyville. Hurleyville, NY – Hard as it may be to believe, the Sullivan County Historical Society has been hosting an annual Open House and Theme Tree Exhibition at the Sullivan County Cultural Center in Hurleyville for over 33 years!
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WAVY News 10

Annual Suffolk Farmers’ Market Artisan Gift Fair returns Dec. 4

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The holiday season shopping is right on time with the return of the Suffolk Farmers’ Market Artisan Gift Fair. This year’s annual outdoor holiday market features 30+ vendors offering artisan-quality crafts, jewelry, soaps, fine art, candles, woodcrafts, crocheted items, jams and jellies, holiday decorations, wreaths, baked goods, seasonal produce, meats, and […]
SUFFOLK, VA
wagmtv.com

Houlton’s Holiday Craft Fair Returns

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton is jumping headfirst into the holiday season. Last week started off Houlton’s Holiday Open Houses, encouraging the community to shop local this holiday season. But the festivities didn’t end with raffles and sales. Jane Torres, executive director of the Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce, says there’s more to come.
HOULTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Barns#State Fair#People S Bank#First Energy#Lost World Caverns#Bank Of Monroe#Monroe Insurance Group#Red Oaks Shopping Center#Aggie#Manic Espresso#Wilson Dentistry#Caring Acres Farm#Long Farm#West Virginia Daily News
stardem.com

Critter Christmas & Craft Fair at the Salisbury Zoo

SALISBURY — Santa needs your help! Because there are so many people on the nice list this year, Santa has decided to set up a workshop right here at the Salisbury Zoo! At this workshop you will be helping Santa create a dozen different craft projects to give as gifts, decorate your home, and spread Christmas cheer. Some of the craft projects are free and some require a small fee. Word is that Santa might be stopping by to see how operations are going.
SALISBURY, MD
manisteenews.com

Holiday Art Fair returns to Midland Center for the Arts

The holiday shopping season is arriving quickly upon us and Midland Center for the Arts is bringing the annual Holiday Art Fair back to the center Nov. 20-21. Guests will be able to wander through a trail of nearly 40 local artist vendors inside the Brick Lobby and go home with handmade items and special gifts for the most wonderful time of the year.
MIDLAND, MI
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Shasta College’s Annual Country Christmas Fair and Christmas Tree Sale

Shasta College’s Annual Country Christmas Fair will be the first weekend in December, Saturday, December 4 through Sunday, December 5, from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at the Shasta College Farm (follow the tree signs once you enter the main campus). Guests will get to visit with Santa from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m., enjoy our farm animal petting zoo, take hay rides, do holiday kids crafts, take a family photo in our photo booth, and jump in our bounce house. On-campus clubs and local vendors will be selling a variety of gifts and food during the event. The Shasta College Phi Theta Kappa Chapter will be hosting our food service booth, where delicious breakfast, lunch, and snack items will be available for purchase.
SHASTA, CA
supertalk929.com

Old Fashioned Christmas Fair happening in Kingsport Nov. 19, 20

An Old Fashioned Christmas Fair is happening in Kingsport this weekend. Organizers say over 40 local craft vendors will be in attendance with handmade items from soap and body care to Christmas ornaments and décor. Christmas music will fill the air, and parents can shop while kids create ornaments and...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
islandfreepress.org

Fair Haven UMC is bringing a Christmas Tree Farm to Rodanthe

The Fair Haven United Methodist Church (UMC) in Rodanthe is once again bringing a Christmas Tree Farm to Rodanthe, in an event that serves as both a fundraiser for the church, as well as an opportunity for islanders to pick up a tree and make their holiday season brighter. The...
RODANTHE, NC
Wicked Local

Wareham Church of the Good Shepherd Christmas Fair Dec. 4

WAREHAM – The annual Christmas Fair at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 74 High St., will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be baked goods, children’s gift room, crafts, gift baskets, jewelry, raffle, scarves, spice table, and used Christmas decorations. Come and get in the spirit of the holiday and help support the many outreach programs at Good Shepherd.
WAREHAM, MA
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Holiday Shopper’s Fair returns

The annual Ocean City Holiday Shopper’s Fair is back a year after covid-19 shut its doors. The 39th annual fair begins Friday and runs through Sunday at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on 40th Street. “It’s a traditional show and basically it started with local businesses coming together under...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Winter Arts & Crafts Fair returns to Perry Hall High School in December

PERRY HALL, MD—The Winter Arts & Crafts Fair will return to Perry Hall High School in December. The event will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The craft fair will feature over 100 vendors and hundreds of homemade products, including jewelry, pet products, toys, candles, and more. There will also be a virtual craft … Continue reading "Winter Arts & Crafts Fair returns to Perry Hall High School in December" The post Winter Arts & Crafts Fair returns to Perry Hall High School in December appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
Warren Times Observer

St. Joseph’s annual Christmas Craft Fair set for Dec. 4

St Joseph Catholic School will hold its 35th annual Christmas Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the school gym, 608 Pennsylvania Ave West. Over 60 vendors are signed up for the event with traditional and handmade crafts for Christmas and year-round. The price of admission is $2 per person – 12 and under are free. Masks are required. Pictured are Noah and Reagan Caldwell, students at St Joseph School.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Deerfield Police Association Craft Fair returns for 38th edition

SOUTH DEERFIELD — Dozens of local craftspeople will set up booths at Frontier Regional School Saturday morning as the annual Deerfield Police Association Holiday Craft Fair returns. After last year’s fair was canceled because of the pandemic, the event is returning in full force for its 38th edition as more...
DEERFIELD, MA
recordgazette.net

Craft Fair makes a triumphant return

The annual Craft Fair, held in the Main Clubhouse on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6 signaled a much welcome return to the social activities Sun Lakers love so much. This year there were dozens of vendors, both first time and veteran sellers spilling over from the ballroom into the bus room.
SOCIETY
WATE

Budweiser Clydesdales returning to World’s Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Can’t make it to Gatlinburg’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade to see some world-famous horses? Fear not, because the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in attendance to kick off the World’s Fair 40th Anniversary Celebration. On Sunday, Dec. 5, Visit Knoxville along with the City of Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy