ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Calculate your risk of COVID exposure from attending Thanksgiving gatherings with this online tool

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRxfk_0d5jXrQ100

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — Vaccinated Americans have been given the green light to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family in person this year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance of being exposed to COVID-19.

An online tool made by researchers at Georgia Institute of Technology allows people to assess the likelihood of someone at their gathering having COVID-19, depending on location and size.

Named the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, the site offers a user-friendly interactive map broken down by county. A sliding range allows users to change the size of the expected gathering and see the corresponding changes in the risk map for the United States. Users can hover over their home counties to see the local risk, based on gathering size.

‘Adds an extra degree of risk:’ Fauci warns about ‘prematurely’ dropping mask mandates

Using Cleveland’s Cuyahoga County as an example, the data showed there was about a 31% chance someone has COVID at a Thanksgiving gathering of 20. And with 50 people in a space, that chance went up to 60%. As of Tuesday, a gathering of 20 in San Francisco County carried a 7% risk, but a 50-person party carried a 16% risk.

For the U.S. figures, researchers say they used data from sources including the COVID Tracking Project, the New York Times COVID Project, Census figures and CDC vaccination rate information. The tool was first rolled out last year in advance of our first pandemic Thanksgiving.

As of Tuesday, the map showed some of the highest risk areas for larger gatherings across the upper midwest as well as desert southwest.

Use the calculator below to see the risk of gathering where you live or click here to open it in a new window.

Holiday revelers are reminded that the best way to stave off the spread of coronavirus is to get fully vaccinated, wear masks and stay socially distant when gathering.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi among worst in racial health disparities, new report finds

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – An extensive report from the Commonwealth Fund has found deep-seated racial health disparities in all 50 states — with many more pronounced in Mississippi than anywhere else in the nation. Across 24 measures graded in a Health Equity Scorecard, Mississippi ranked near the bottom or last when measuring health outcomes, health care […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Sea turtle at Mississippi Aquarium inspires musical

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A sea turtle at the Mississippi Aquarium has inspired a musical. The green sea turtle Banner was the inspiration behind, “Banner: A Sea Turtle Saga,” an original children’s musical put on by theater students from Mississippi State University. It debuted at Mississippi State earlier this month and was performed on Monday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Injured sea turtle’s intestinal gas hampered diving

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — An injured sea turtle at the Mississippi Aquarium is getting medicine to reduce intestinal gas because a buildup was keeping her from diving. Banner the green sea turtle was rescued in Florida after being severely injured by a boat propeller. After four years of rehabilitation, staffers at the Florida Aquarium decided […]
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Cleveland, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Covid#Cdc#Weather#San Francisco#Wjw#Americans#Census
WJTV 12

Jackson airport expected to see 2,000 passengers during Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Airlines at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) expect an increase in passenger traffic during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period. On Wednesday, flights were smooth sailing for passengers. Many of the passengers have been picked up by drivers with ridesharing services, like Uber. “It was a good experience as far […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson church helps provide 100 free meals at local restaurant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first 100 people at Meals that Heal were surprised to find out that they did not have to pay for their food on Wednesday. Reverend C.J. Rhodes of Mt. Helm Baptist Church in Jackson sponsored the 100 free meals. He said he wanted to bless community members and a business […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy