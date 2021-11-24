In this Season of Thanksgiving I want to THANK our 1st Responders, our Healthcare Providers, our citizens, our employees, and our volunteers on our Board and Commissions. I would like for each and every business that is located in the city to know I am so grateful for you being here and that you chose Lewisburg for your home to do business.

It has not been an easy time for any of us, however you have gone above and beyond to keep your business up and running. You have made sure your employees were safe and anyone coming to your business was safe as well. You asked people to wear their masks, to use hand sanitizer and would provide it for those who did not have it either. You limited the number of customers in your place of business so everyone would be comfortable being there and you kept your premises sanitized. All of these measures so you could stay open and keep the lights on.

I cannot express enough how proud I am of all of you and our City. The feedback I get from people in town and out of town has been praise for a job well done and for a positive experience.

Keep up the good work!

May your Holidays be Blessed with continued Success.

Sincerely,

Mayor Beverly White

The post Message From Mayor White appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .