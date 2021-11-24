ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronceverte, WV

Snow Queen Registration Ends November 28

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

After almost 3 decades, The Ronceverte Snow Queen Pageant is back! Started in the 1930s, the Snow Queen Pageant was an annual event for over 50 years. We would like to invite you to take part in the revival of this historic Ronceverte tradition. There are 3 age groups in which to compete: The Ice Prince & Princess (ages 8-15), The Snow King & Queen (16-21), and Mr. & Mrs. Claus (55 and up). Enter your children, grandchildren, parents, or grandparents! Registration ends November 28th, 2021. Voting begins December 1st, 2021. For complete details, rules, and registration, go to our website (roncevertwv.org) and click on “Pageants”. We are excited to announce that this year’s Snow Queen winner will be crowned by the last Snow Queen, Chasidy Fugate, who won her title in 1992.

The post Snow Queen Registration Ends November 28 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ronceverte, WV
Government
City
Ronceverte, WV
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Snow Queen#Ice Prince#Pageant#Mrs Claus#The Ice Prince Princess#The Snow King Queen#West Virginia Daily News
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy