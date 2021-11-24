Snow Queen Registration Ends November 28

After almost 3 decades, The Ronceverte Snow Queen Pageant is back! Started in the 1930s, the Snow Queen Pageant was an annual event for over 50 years. We would like to invite you to take part in the revival of this historic Ronceverte tradition. There are 3 age groups in which to compete: The Ice Prince & Princess (ages 8-15), The Snow King & Queen (16-21), and Mr. & Mrs. Claus (55 and up). Enter your children, grandchildren, parents, or grandparents! Registration ends November 28th, 2021. Voting begins December 1st, 2021. For complete details, rules, and registration, go to our website (roncevertwv.org) and click on “Pageants”. We are excited to announce that this year’s Snow Queen winner will be crowned by the last Snow Queen, Chasidy Fugate, who won her title in 1992.

