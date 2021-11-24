ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Legislators from 39 states sign letter outlining possible reversal of ‘corrupted’ 2020 election

By Lee Hedgepeth
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Nearly 200 state legislators have signed an open letter calling for “forensic audits” of the “corrupted 2020 election” and urging states to decertify electors “where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately.”

The letter, signed by lawmakers from 39 states, was circulated Tuesday by Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers.

The letter is addressed to “the citizens of the United States of America” and claims “our representative republic suffered a corrupted 2020 election.”

There is no evidence that widespread voter fraud impacted the 2020 election results.

In the letter, however, the legislators ask that “all 50 states need to be forensically audited.”

“Voter rolls should be scrubbed with a canvass of the voters to ensure future integrity of our elections,” they wrote.

The legislators then said that they “call on each state to decertify its electors where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately.”

If necessary, the legislators said, the U.S. House of Representatives should be prepared to “decide the rightful winner of the election.”

