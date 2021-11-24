Samsung Biologics to manufacture GreenLight Bioscience's COVID vaccine candidate

The latest new variant of COVID-19 originated in South Africa. The World Health Organization has designated this new variant, called B.1.1.529, a "variant of concern." The latest new variant of COVID-19 originated in South Africa. The World Health Organization has designated this new variant, called B.1.1.529, a "variant of concern." This new variant has more than 50 mutations and is highly contagious, far more transmissible than the Alpha variant that ravaged the U.S. last winter. In South Africa, a country of 60 million people where COVID-19 was considered under control just two weeks ago, the number of new cases rose from 300 to 2,465 in just 14 days. That's an increase of over 700% in a very short period of time.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO