Samsung Biologics to manufacture GreenLight Bioscience's COVID vaccine candidate

By Jonathan M Block
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Samsung Biologics has agreed to manufacture GreenLight Biosciences' (NASDAQ:ENVI) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine...

News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
MarketWatch

Moderna to 'rapidly advance' omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidate

Moderna Inc. said Friday it will "rapidly advance" an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate and continue to work on booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations of the coronavirus and to study and test higher booster doses also meant to boost immunity. The World Health Organization's technical advisory group earlier on Friday assigned the variant, which was first reported in South Africa, the Greek letter omicron, and said it has been designated a "variant of concern." The US, the U.K. and the European Union have implemented travel bans on South Africa and neighboring countries on Friday, amid concerns the variant may be more transmissible. Shares of Moderna ended the abbreviated Friday session up nearly 21%, while shares of Pfizer Inc. rose more than 6%.
Seeking Alpha

Vir Biotechnology: mAbs Gaining Traction After New South African Covid Variant

VIR's sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a highly conserved domain on the SARS-COV2 virus. A new variant of the coronavirus has emerged in South Africa. Dubbed the B1.1.529 or Omicron, the strain has more than 30 mutations in the spike protein - an unusually high number that can enhance immune evasion and transmissibility. Wall Street has taken the threat very seriously, with the Dow (DJI) slumping by more than 900 points, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) going down 2%, and so on. The only stocks that seem to have flourished during this time are stay-at-home stocks like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and the corona vaccine stocks like Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and others.
Seeking Alpha

New COVID-19 Fears Make Moderna Stock A Buy

A new high transmissible Coronavirus variant, dubbed Omicron, has emerged in South Africa. Shares of Moderna (MRNA) are surging after a new strain of the contagious COVID-19 virus has been detected in South Africa last week. The U.S. implemented a travel ban from multiple African countries to contain the spread of the new Coronavirus variant. Short term, Moderna is poised to profit from these developments!
Seeking Alpha

COVID-19 vaccine stocks surge on worries over new variant

U.S. vaccine makers are trading higher premarket amid rising fears over new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), up 6.1% and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), jumping 7.6% also got boost after the companies' COVID-19 vaccine won EMA authorization for expanded use in children aged 5-11. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gains...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Seeking Alpha

COVID vaccines' effectiveness against Nu variant may not be known for two weeks

Whether existing COVID-19 vaccines provide effective protection against the Nu mutation first discovered in South Africa may not be known for another two weeks. Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison today said investors should exercise caution in the level of concern over the new variant given the level of information currently available. If information in coming weeks indicate that Nu is more transmissible than the Delta variant, he says the concern is like to increase.
Seeking Alpha

WHO meets today as new COVID variant poised to become new threat

The World Health Organization is meeting today to discuss a new COVID-19 variant seen in a new wave of cases in South Africa. Some health experts have expressed concern about this variant, known as B.1.1.529, because it is heavily mutated. That could mean the variant might not be impacted by immune responses provided by prior infections or vaccines.
Seeking Alpha

Biotech IPOs like iSpecimen soar on COVID fears, but in-person servicers like AirSculpt sink

Friday’s COVID-related market selloff had a mixed impact on shares of recent IPOs – with lockdown-sensitive names like fat-removal firm AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) sinking, but biotechs like iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and in-home fitness firms like Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) rallying. Post-IPO stocks did better in general than the broad market did following word...
WREG

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and […]
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer Stock May Break Out On New COVID Variant

The latest new variant of COVID-19 originated in South Africa. The World Health Organization has designated this new variant, called B.1.1.529, a "variant of concern." The latest new variant of COVID-19 originated in South Africa. The World Health Organization has designated this new variant, called B.1.1.529, a "variant of concern." This new variant has more than 50 mutations and is highly contagious, far more transmissible than the Alpha variant that ravaged the U.S. last winter. In South Africa, a country of 60 million people where COVID-19 was considered under control just two weeks ago, the number of new cases rose from 300 to 2,465 in just 14 days. That's an increase of over 700% in a very short period of time.
Benzinga

FDA Denies Breakthrough Tag For NRx Pharma's COVID-19 Candidate

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's (OTC: RLFTF) collaborating partner NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) has announced that the FDA has denied Breakthrough Therapy Designation for aviptadil. NRx noted that though the designation is not required for drug approval or emergency use authorization, but can afford faster review times, the ability to...
Seeking Alpha

Jupiter Neurosciences: Advancing A Unique Resveratrol Delivery Platform

Jupiter Neurosciences is an R&D company advancing JOTROL, a unique resveratrol platform product targeting treatment of neuroinflammation. Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) is a clinical stage research and development (R&D) company developing drug platform treatments for neuroinflammation, with initial focus on a safe and oral medication for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and for people with rare, orphan diseases. The Company's lead therapeutic platform candidate JOTROL, patented through 2036, enables resveratrol to be consumed easily as an oral softgel delivered in a patented micellar form that infuses blood plasma and the central nervous system (CNS), and crosses the blood brain barrier (BBB). It is the first and only resveratrol product that safely reaches therapeutic levels without gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, creating treatment possibilities in many indications including CNS diseases like AD and traumatic brain injury (TBI), Friedreich's ataxia (FA), MPS-I, MELAS, and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Being anti-inflammatory and oxidative-stress-reducing, it is also a potential treatment for COVID-19.
Seeking Alpha

Clinical hold placed on Selecta Biosciences trial of rare genetic disorder candidate

The FDA has placed a clinical hold on a phase 1/2 trial of Selecta Biosciences' (NASDAQ:SELB) SEL-302 for the genetic disorder methylmalonic acidemia. The company said the FDA is requesting additional information on the chemistry, manufacturing and controls of MMA-101, the compound in the candidate. It is paired with the company's ImmTOR immune tolerance platform.
Seeking Alpha

