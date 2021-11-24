It may not be the fastest hob available, but the Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone Induction Electric Hob makes up for this by being able to run all four burners at maximum power at the same time. Its Flexi Zone adds flexibility, while clever automation takes the hassle out of everyday jobs. If you want a well-priced hob that’s great to cook on, look no further.

