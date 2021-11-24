Read full article on original website
Lenovo Tab Extreme vs iPad Pro M2: Which tablet is right for you?
Lenovo blew everyone out of the water at CES 2023 with the announcement of the Tab Extreme tablet, which is very reminiscent of the iPad. With the announcement of a brand-new tablet, we have to take a look at what’s already on the market and see how it stacks up.
Sonos Arc vs Sonos Beam: Which is right for you?
If you’re a Sonos user in the market for something to give your home cinema set-up a boost, the Arc and Boost are two excellent choices. Both soundbars offer immersive Dolby Atmos sound but are marketed to different prospective audiences. Sonos Arc is the larger, full-sized model intended for bigger TVs and rooms, while the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is an all-in-one soundbar that’s suited to smaller TVs and rooms.
Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?
Netflix and Prime Video are two streaming services that offer a breadth of content, including plenty of exciting original movies and TV shows. But, which service is best? We’ve compared Netflix and Prime Video to help you decide which streaming site is right for you…. Pricing and subscription tiers.
What is flight mode?
If you’ve travelled abroad in the last decade or so, you’ve probably had a flight attendant ask you to switch on ‘flight mode’ or ‘airplane mode’ on your mobile device. Flight mode is easy to find on most phones. You can either navigate to...
The iPhone 13 Mini is now a steal with this massive price drop
Despite Apple dropping the iPhone 14 mini from the line-up last autumn, the iPhone mini 13 is still alive and kicking and available at a cut price. Amazon is currently offering the attractive Project Red version of the iPhone 13 mini for under £600, with a £50 discount on the handset currently available.
The Pixel 6a has plummeted to just £16 a month for a limited time
You can currently pick up the Pixel 6a on a 24 month contract for a price of just £16 per month – if you’re quick. Affordable Mobiles is currently offering Google’s mid-range smartphone champ on a two year O2 contract for just £16 per month, with no up front fee.
Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone Induction Electric Hob Review
It may not be the fastest hob available, but the Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone Induction Electric Hob makes up for this by being able to run all four burners at maximum power at the same time. Its Flexi Zone adds flexibility, while clever automation takes the hassle out of everyday jobs. If you want a well-priced hob that’s great to cook on, look no further.
What is DisplayPort? The video connector explained
If you’ve been looking to buy a new monitor, then you may have come across the term DisplayPort, but what is this technology?. It can be difficult to know what to look for when you’re buying a new piece of hardware, that’s why we’re here to help.
