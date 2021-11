Masks are part of our everyday lives now. Whether we're going out to eat or meeting up with friends, putting on a mask has become one of the most important things we can do to protect people around us - and ourselves - during the COVID-19 pandemic. But wearing masks for safety from a pathogen is just one way people have used masks across time and space. People might wear masks as an indicator of their identity as a person or with a cultural group, to represent another being or as part of a healing ceremony or as a warning, and innumerable other variations. Wearing masks, notes NHMU Curator of Ethnography Alex Greenwald, is a human universal.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO