The Rhode Island football team’s best season since 2001 wasn’t quite enough for an FCS playoff berth. A 43-28 loss to Elon on Saturday sealed URI’s fate, dropping them to 7-4 on the season and leaving them just outside the field. Some projections released Saturday morning still had the Rams in the field, but when the bracket was revealed later that day, it included just two teams from the Colonial Athletic Association. Rhody was looking for its first playoff berth since 1985.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO