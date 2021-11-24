ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Keeping kids entertained during the holidays

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sometimes it can be difficult to keep children...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjhg#Newschannel
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy