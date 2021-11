A council in Australia has voted in favour of plans to effectively ban domestic cats from being outdoors unless they are on a lead.The planned “cat management” law change in the city of Fremantle, Western Australia, would see cats banned from all public areas such as roads, verges and bushlands.Councillor Adin Lang, who tabled the proposals that received unanimous support this week, said that the new law would protect wildlife from being hunted by cats and to help prevent cats from being hit by vehicles and attacked by fellow felines.He told Perth Now: “In the 1970s, dogs would roam our...

