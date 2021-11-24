ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Let’s Talk About Brines. No, Not That Kind.

By Marina Koren
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2ZQ8_0d5jWOwP00
Aleksandr Maksimkin / Getty

Ed Rivera-Valentín has spent quite a bit of time thinking about brines recently. The particular ratio of salt to water in the marinade. The special ingredients that can give things an extra kick.

I am referring, of course, to the salty solutions that are found across our solar system, on planets and moons and even asteroids. These would be no good on a Thanksgiving turkey, but they might be one of the most intriguing substances in the search for alien life. Last month, Rivera-Valentín, a planetary scientist at the Lunar and Planetary Institute, in Texas, and other scientists gathered for BrinesCon, the first of three conferences over the next few years devoted to brines. Some water, a pinch of salt—this is the kind of mixture that, under the right conditions, could give life a chance to burble into existence, Rivera-Valentín told me. “When we find life,” he said, “it’s likely going to be associated with a brine.”

Over the years, NASA has pursued a “follow the water” strategy when looking for alien life, dispatching spacecraft to search for traces of H2O on celestial bodies. But “you’re never going to find pure liquid water,” Rivera-Valentín said. “What you’re going to find are brines.” So when scientists search for water beyond Earth, they’re really looking for salty water. That’s where interesting things can happen. Life on Earth is believed to have formed in a primordial soup seasoned with salt, and our oceans today are just giant brines—and they’re teeming with life.

Even though we haven’t yet found evidence of life outside Earth, the rest of the solar system, it turns out, is quite salty. Spacecraft have discovered frozen brines on the surface of Mars and evidence of liquid ones that might exist deep underground. Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus has a briny ocean beneath its frigid crust. NASA spacecraft orbiting Saturn once even sampled some Enceladian brine when the material escaped from a crack in the ice and sprayed into space. In addition to salts, the passing spacecraft detected some organic compounds—not proof of life, but certainly an indication that the subsurface ocean could potentially host some form of it. Europa, another icy moon around Jupiter, has a briny ocean that occasionally spews into space too. And spacecraft data suggest that even Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt, might have small pockets of brine flowing deep within its interior.

Brines are good natural places to search for life because salt can do some magical things to water. The presence of salt can prevent water from freezing in very cold temperatures—that’s why people salt their driveway before a snowstorm. “Salts allow liquid water to exist farther out in the solar system, so this expands the Goldilocks area in the solar system where life could exist,” Mohit Melwani Daswani, a geochemist and planetary scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told me. And the longer a brine can remain unfrozen, the more stability the mixture provides to whatever life-forms might decide to inhabit it.

But as with any good recipe, there’s a balance, Daswani said. Too little salt and water could struggle to mingle with the other chemicals in the brine. Too much salt and there’s not enough water to participate in those chemical reactions, and any cell-based life-forms that might exist would dry out and break down. “There’s certainly a sweet spot somewhere,” he said.

That’s one of the goals of astronomy’s brine community: to figure out the conditions under which brines could produce life—the microbial kind, which we’re far more likely to detect than the advanced-civilization kind. We know that microbial life on Earth exists comfortably in weird places. “Most of the time when we go looking for life somewhere, even if it’s half a mile underneath the Antarctic ice shelf or buried in a subglacial lake or in a mine, we’re finding life there,” Jennifer Hanley, a planetary scientist at the Lowell Observatory, in Arizona, told me. For example, in the Atacama Desert in Chile, one of the planet’s best analogues for Mars, salt in the ground—plain old table salt—pulls moisture from the air on humid days. The water transforms into liquid droplets and, together with the salt, produces a tasty brine for the bacteria that live in the dry earth. The process is known as deliquescence, which sounds like it could be either a chemical reaction or a cooking technique.

Just like space brine, the perfect turkey brine also involves a bit of mystery, says Bill Nolan, a supervisor at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, a hotline that the poultry company has operated since the 1980s for Americans’ most pressing Thanksgiving-meal questions. The process can be tricky. “I’ve had people call up before and say, ‘I just realized my turkey’s been in the brine for two and a half days,’” Nolan told me. “When something’s too salty, it’s a little difficult to take that salt out of it.” Like the planetary scientists who warn that too much salt is bad for life, Nolan says that too much salt is bad for flavor.

So don’t oversalt your turkey, and don’t oversalt the solar system. Consider adding peppercorns to your turkey brine, as Nolan recommends, or candied ginger, as Hanley has done. Perhaps nature has also made some interesting additions to the brines beyond Earth, seasoning them with just enough elements so that a morsel of life can come into being.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

NASA Is Practicing Asteroid Deflection. You Know, Just in Case.

The last thing anyone needs to think about right now is a catastrophic asteroid impact. And, thankfully, most of us don’t have to! Earth is not in immediate threat of a space rock. The chance that a known asteroid big enough to really do damage—or, you know, imperil our entire existence—will strike the planet in the next 100 years is insignificant. (If you want to worry about extinction, consider the extinctions brought on by climate change and other negative repercussions of our presence here on Earth.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

2021 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

It’s time again for one of my favorite holiday traditions: the 14th annual Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar. Every day until Saturday, December 25, this page will present one new incredible image of our universe from NASA’s Hubble telescope. Be sure to come back every day until Christmas, and follow us on Twitter or Facebook for daily updates. I hope you can enjoy these amazing and awe-inspiring images, as well as the continued efforts of the science teams that have brought them to Earth. It’s always such a joy to put this calendar together every December.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

The Biggest ‘Oh No’ Momentin the Solar System

You know that feeling when you’re playing Jenga, and the blocks are stacked remarkably high, and then someone bumps the table? And as the tower wobbles, everyone just watches in wide-eyed panic, willing it to stabilize with a desperate, silent prayer: Please don’t fall, please don’t fall. I can only...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
adirondackalmanack.com

Jesus and the Extraterrestrials

Go outside tonight. Bundle up, find a comfortable place to lie down and look up. You’re looking back in time. On a very clear night, with the naked eye, you will see stars whose light left their source between three thousand and sixteen thousand years ago, the former a thousand years before Jesus Christ lived, and the latter about the time our hunter gatherer ancestors were transitioning to farmers, and were slowly breeding, through unnatural selection, dogs out of gray wolves.
RELIGION
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking A Turkey#Salt Water#Poultry#Cooking Turkey#Planetary Institute#Brinescon#Enceladian
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
mymodernmet.com

Scientists Discover a 17,000-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Roamed Enough to Circle the Earth Twice

In the children's classic film Ice Age, a woolly mammoth and a sabertooth tiger trek far and wide to return a baby to its early human parents. While this interspecies friendship may be a bit far-fetched, a new study published in Science proves that mammoths were, in fact, prodigious walkers. Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks tested the composition of a 17,000-year-old tusk. Their cutting-edge results demonstrate the mammoth migrated so many miles in his life that he could have circumnavigated the Earth twice.
WILDLIFE
CNET

Comet Leonard looks to be the best of the year, and it's visible now

After several months of anticipation, the most promising comet for skywatchers this year is finally drawing closer and more visible. At the beginning of 2021, researcher Greg Leonard discovered Comet C/2021 A1, now better known as Comet Leonard. At the time, it was heading in our direction from deep space, with the potential to be the brightest comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY
98.1 KHAK

The ‘CHRISTMAS COMET’ is Getting Brighter and Closer

Comet – C/2021 A1 (Leonard) is currently heading this way and will end its 80,000-year journey to zoom around the sun on January 3, 2022. Comet Leonard can currently be found in the morning sky (just before sunrise), but in mid-December, it will become visible in the evening sky. If...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

62K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy