TLDR: With more than 90 courses included, the complete Infosec4TC Platinum Membership Cyber Security Training can help anyone become a knowledgeable cybersecurity specialist. If you think foreign hackers and cybercrime are mostly just stuff out of the movies, the headlines refute that theory almost every day. Earlier this month, we learned cybercriminals had breached nine different organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education industry, including at least one in the U.S. And if it can happen to major organizations in sensitive sectors, then how safe are you or your business from infiltration?

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO