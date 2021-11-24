Marvel Wishes You a Happy Holidays in the ‘Hawkeye’ Premiere (RECAP)

It’s Christmastime in New York, and all is not well for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), the bow-toting Avenger who’d really just like a break from the superheroism of his past and spend some time with his kids. That’s why, when we first meet him in Hawkeye, the latest MCU extension to land on Disney+, he’s in New York with his kids — Lila (Ava Russo), Cooper (Ben Sakamoto), and Nathaniel (Cade Woodward) — and not back home on the farm with his wife, Laura (Linda Cardellini). After all that world-saving and blipping out of existence, he needs some time to bond with the children and forget everything else for a few days ahead of Christmas. Except he can’t, when the evening’s entertainment includes Rogers: The Musical, a splashy Broadway show featuring the adventures of the Avengers. He can’t when he gets approached for a selfie at a urinal. He can’t when the owner of the Chinatown restaurant they visit for dinner insists on letting him eat for free. And he really can’t when the news features a story involving Ronin, his discarded vigilante alter ego, apparently fleeing the scene of a crime (and seemingly saving a dog in the process). He’s Hawkeye, and it looks like he’s going to be stuck being Hawkeye no matter how hard he tries.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO