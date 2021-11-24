Sports Fans Are Very Superstitious About Game Days and Will Do Just About Anything To Win

I HOPE that the Dallas Cowboys lose on Thanksgiving Day. For decades, the National Football League has given Dallas a ridiculous, built-in advantage by allowing them to play a home game on Thanksgiving Day. That means that their opponent has to overcome the double handicap of having to play on the road and having to do so in an extra-short window of preparation. With most teams taking Mondays off after a game and Wednesday being used to travel to Dallas, the visiting team has Tuesday to prepare. Dallas, being at home, has an extra day for preparation…every year!

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO