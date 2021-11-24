Bailey’s hosting 29th Thanksgiving Annual Luncheon
LAFAYETTE,La. (KFLY)– For Thanksgiving, Bailey’s Seafood and Grill and Ema’s Cafe will be hosting an annual Thanksgiving Luncheon.
Anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal can request one for pickup or dine in. People are encouraged to dine-in and join in the holiday spirit.
Bailey’s has projected to prepare about 1500 meals.
The luncheon will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. For more information, call (337)-988-6464 or (337)-981-4849.
