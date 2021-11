KARSON BELL HAS lived a charmed life as a college football fan this year -- he has successfully rushed the field at three different games. The 19-year-old Blinn College student was decked out in Oklahoma gear for OU's 21-point comeback win against Texas on Oct. 9 in Dallas, joining the first storming of the field anyone could remember at the neutral-site game at the Cotton Bowl. That same night, the lifelong Texas A&M fan drove three hours to College Station, where, clad in A&M gear, he watched the Aggies upset Alabama and got on the field again, documenting it all on social media.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO