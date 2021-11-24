Thanksgiving weather: What to expect in CT and nationally

(WTNH) — Some good news on this busy travel Wednesday when it comes to weather across the United States!

Mostly dry weather from coast to coast with the exception of some showers in the Dakotas through the northern Rockies. Connecting on a flight through Chicago, Atlanta, or Dallas will be fine if you are flying.

Thanksgiving weather is not as quiet as rain breaks out from northern Texas through the Great Lakes, but this is with a fast-moving front and not a storm. No big storms to deal with on Thanksgiving!

That same front comes through Connecticut early Friday with some rain showers, trailing south along I-95 before moving out to sea Friday afternoon. Snow is to be expected around the Great Lakes on Friday as well.

It will be mostly quiet across the country Saturday with some colder temperatures all the way to here in Connecticut. Only some rain in the far Pacific Northwest on the forecast hour-by-hour.

An area of snow/mix is expected to develop around DC, Philly, and New Jersey on Sunday. This could be a big impact on the I-95 corridor if you are driving back to Connecticut! Make sure to pay attention.

The area of snow to our south comes our way Sunday night into Monday.

Safe travels and Happy Thanksgiving!

