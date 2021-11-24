ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Don’t drink this: Hand sanitizer recalled over packaging

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsyOJ_0d5jVE4w00

(NEXSTAR) — American Screening LLC is voluntarily recalling 153,336 units of hand sanitizer that are packaged in containers that look like water bottles and pose a risk of consumption.

The product, which contains 70% ethyl alcohol gel, comes in 8-ounce bottles and is intended to be used topically to help reduce bacteria on the skin when soap and water are unavailable, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

Publix puts purchase limits on holiday food, other items amid supply issues

“Ingesting hand sanitizer, which is intended for topical use, could potentially result in alcohol toxicity,” the FDA said.

Symptoms may include a lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness, or coma, which can be fatal. Ingestion can also affect the brain and cause impairment when driving or operating heavy machinery.

The FDA also warns that alcohol consumption may cause people with an addiction to relapse or to seek to consume ethanol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute.

Need help or want to help a family have a Merry Christmas? The post office is making it easy

The affected products have the expiration dates of May 21, 2022, and May 24, 2022, for black-capped bottles. Affected products with clear-capped bottles have no expiration dates.

The product has a small water bottle shape with a black flip-top cap or clear cap with a blue pouring spout, the FDA said. It also has the UPC code 8 4005051579 2. It was sold online nationwide.

Though the American Screening LLC has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, the Shreveport, Louisiana, company is notifying its distributors and customers and urging them to stop using the product and throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers who have ingested the hand sanitizer should contact their healthcare provider if they experience any problems.

Biden administration’s release of oil from strategic reserve will lower gas prices, according to AAA

Consumers with questions about the recall can e-mail wlaskowski@americanscreeningcorp.com or call 318-606-6037 Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm CST.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Bought This Seasoning, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

As families and friends around the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving, many people are getting out ingredients from their pantries and fridges to assemble their holiday meal. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular seasoning in your cabinet, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that you throw it out immediately. Read on to discover which seasoning could pose a serious health risk and what to do if you have it at home.
EDUCATION
iheart.com

Recall Ordered For Hand Sanitizer Made In Louisiana

A hand sanitizer made in Louisiana is the subject of a recall because of potentially confusing packaging. The Food and Drug Administration is announcing a voluntary nationwide recall of the 8 oz. size of American Screening hand sanitizer. The agency stated that the clear plastic bottles look like water bottles,...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
SlashGear

Arizona Tea, Kool-Aid, and other popular drinks recalled over glass risk

A couple of recalls were announced this week covering food and drink items potentially contaminated with small pieces of metal and glass. One of the recalls comes from Kraft Heinz; it covers many of the company’s powdered beverages, including some flavors of Kool-Aid, Tang, and Country Time. The other recall is from H-E-B, a grocery retailer in Texas that is pulling certain soup products from shelves over potential glass contamination.
ARIZONA STATE
yourvalley.net

Pociask: Consumers deserve safe, effective hand sanitizers

Over the past year and a half, American consumers have been pulled every which way when it comes to guidance and healthy best practices. It has been nearly impossible for many to keep up with the rules on what to do and what not to do in order to keep yourself and your family members safe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Kraft recalls powdered drinks over metal, glass concerns

(HealthDay)—Kraft Heinz Co. announced that it is recalling certain lots of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and Kool-Aid powdered drinks because they may contain small pieces of metal or glass. The company also said that certain lots of Country Time Lemonade with "Best When Used By" date of September...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Sanitizer#The Recall#Ethyl Alcohol#Upc
KRON4 News

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
arizonadailyindependent.com

Wash Your Hands, Don’t Wash Your Turkey

More than 45 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving Day. Because the Thanksgiving meal is by far the largest and often the most stressful meal many consumers prepare all year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available with tips and resources to help make this Thanksgiving safe and stress-free. “Turkey...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Publix
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Do This Common Thing With Your Pills, Have Your Liver Checked Now

Americans are no stranger to prescription medication—the good, the bad, and the ugly. At any given time, roughly half the U.S. population reports taking at least one prescription drug during the previous month, while a quarter is prescribed three drugs over that same timeframe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
Rock Hill Herald

Over 15,000 recalled mattresses sold only on Amazon don’t meet flammability standards

Nobody wants to wake up in a burning bed. That’s why Amazon recalled about 15,300 AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses. The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.”. According...
AMAZON
wamc.org

I drank hand sanitizer, accidentally

I swallowed hand sanitizer last week. But it’s not what you’re probably thinking. I wasn’t seeking some home pandemic remedy. I’m fully vaccinated and boostered. It was all a mistake and a relatively expensive mistake at that. I’d had a mid-morning doctor’s appointment, fasting, on the Upper East Side. By...
HEALTH
Club 93.7

Don’t Drink The Kool-Aid! Kraft Heinz Issues Recall On Powered Drinks

The huge food company behind popular drinks like Kool-Aid has issued a recall on a few powered drinks right before Thanksgiving. This might be the worst time ever to have a food recall on anything. I'm 100% sure that somebody has a packet of Kool-Aid already made and stored in their fridge. If so, check out the details below because you might accidentally consume some foreign objects.
FOOD & DRINKS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy