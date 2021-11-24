ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christine Quinn Throws ‘Sexy’ Baby Shower on Season 4 of ‘Selling Sunset’: Photos

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago
Lisa Lafferty Events

So her style! Christine Quinn threw a jungle-themed baby shower in May, and the bash is documented on the 4th season of Selling Sunset.

“Christine doesn’t do ‘traditional’ so one of the most exciting things is creating extremely custom experiences that are out of the box,” event and wedding planner Lisa Lafferty exclusively told Us Weekly of the Netflix personality’s party ahead of the show’s Wednesday, November 24, premiere. “When discussing her shower, we chose to add fun Baby C moments around the party but opted to not do traditional baby games and gift opening.”

Instead, the 31-year-old real estate agent opted to ring in her son’s arrival “the Christine Quinn way.”

Lafferty explained, “[We did] a chic, sexy, sunset shower. A shower under the stars, complete with amazing florals and exotic animals that seamlessly fit the jungle theme. I absolutely love working with Christine because she has a very definitive vision of what she wants and she gives me full faith and free-range to take her ideas and bring them to life, creatively.”

The Texas native shared photos from her shower via Instagram at the time, including the Passion Fruit Placenta, Push Present Piña Colada and Baby Mama Mojito drinks that were served.

Christian, the reality star’s first child with husband Christian Richard, arrived later that same month after an emergency C-section.

“Welcome Baby C,” Quinn gushed in a May Instagram upload. “I could not feel more in love, blessed, and grateful. Words can not express the joy of being a mommy.”

The little one’s birth was “excruciating,” she told her Instagram followers two months later.

“After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting,” the new mom wrote in July. “Baby C’s umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining. They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us.”

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is available to stream now on Netflix. Keep scrolling to see how the party played out on the show.

