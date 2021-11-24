ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Lady Gaga calls singing at Biden inauguration one of her 'proudest moments'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmIMA_0d5jUwRL00

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Pop music icon and House of Gucci star Lady Gaga popped by CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night to recap her eventful 2021.

The entertainer started off by talking to Colbert over a little tequila about singing the national anthem at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration last January.

"it was one of the proudest moments I've had as a musician and performer," Gaga said of singing on Biden's big day.

"I love to make the public smile and I had 2 minutes and 30 seconds to talk to the whole world and I thought it might be a good opportunity to sing to everybody -- not just to President Biden's fans and the people who voted for him -- but to the whole world because the world has been on fire and everybody deserves love."

She recalled a funny moment when she realized the American flag she refers to in the song had been moved from where it was in rehearsal.

"When I got out there, I started turning and I was like, 'Oh, girl, just keep turning and maybe it'll show up!'" she laughed. "I found it and I was so grateful."

Gaga also confirmed for Colbert that a bullet-proof vest had been sewn into her gown as a precaution should violence erupt during the event, which took place days after protesters stormed the Capitol building to protest Biden's election.

"It was a scary time in this country," Gaga said.

She also talked about her activism on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community, which she said she feels is part of her "destiny."

"I don't know if it wards off despair," Gaga said about whether her work gives her hope. "It reminds me that we all have a voice and it's just how you use it. That's our weapon. That's the kindest weapon that we have."

Later in the show, Colbert shared a sneak peak of Gaga and legendary crooner Tony Bennett performing "Anything Goes" from their concert special One Last Time.

Bennett, who is 95 and battling Alzheimer's disease, announced his retirement from large-scale performing and recording earlier this year.

One Last Time is set to air Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Comments / 47

guttsyme
3d ago

Hopefully she and sir brooks are so proud of themselves backing the democrats and Biden destroying our country with their help

Reply(1)
27
Shakabrah
3d ago

In general I can understand why one would be proud to sing at a presidential inauguration, a rare opportunity. If she is proud because of the man, then that’s a slightly different rationale

Reply(1)
11
freeze
3d ago

i wonder if she was proud when those 13 military personnel died from Biden's withdrawal mistakes in Afghanistan?

Reply(1)
19
Related
CNET

Lady Gaga wore a bulletproof dress to Joe Biden's inauguration

Lady Gaga had a bulletproof vest sewn into the dress she wore to President Joe Biden's January inauguration, the singer revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. The singer sang the national anthem that day while wearing a striking outfit with an enormous red skirt and a huge gold dove pin. The pin earned plenty of online buzz, but the bulletproof aspect of the dress wasn't visible to onlookers at the event, which took place just weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Tony Bennett
Vogue

Lady Gaga’s Latest Attention-Grabbing Look? A Micro-Fringe

Since bursting into the pop music scene in 2008, Lady Gaga has consistently proven that she can pull off a range of daring hairstyles. From an elaborate silver and turquoise mane, controversially adorned with meat, to a perfectly coiffed beehive fit for a queen, the British Vogue cover star’s imagination knows no bounds when it comes to serving looks. And the latest? An audacious ’90s micro-fringe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#House#Cbs#American
wmagazine.com

Actual Proof That Lady Gaga Rewears Her Clothes

At one point years ago, getting dubbed an “outfit repeater” was enough to send anyone fashion-minded into a complete tailspin. But now, in the days of overconsumption, fast fashion, and excessive waste, those who find new ways to wear old pieces are applauded and emulated. In the year 2021, the practice has even been adopted by the most stylistically scrutinized in our society: A-listers, those who previously would never be caught dead in the same piece twice. Kate Middleton has reworn dresses, Angelina Jolie has made a trend of passing her old looks down to her daughters for their own red carpet moment and now, we even have proof that Lady Gaga, fashionista extraordinaire, rewears her clothes too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Watch Salma Hayek call Lady Gaga’s parents hot

Salma Hayek couldn’t help but praise Lady Gaga’s parents as she spotted them at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York. The family’s cast was in attendance of the film’s premiere in New York and the hilarious moment was captured by the press. RELATED: ...
CELEBRITIES
j-14.com

ExclusiveJoJo Siwa Reflects on Emotional ‘DWTS’ Freestyle, Says Her ‘Plan’ Was to Come Out to Lady Gaga

She was born this way! JoJo Siwa almost had a very different coming out story, which could have involved Lady Gaga. The songstress, 18, revealed to J-14 exclusively that before publicly coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she had crafted a “plan” to tell Gaga: “I’m gay.” While promoting her show Siwas Dance Pop Revolution with mom Jessalynn Siwa, the internet personality reflected on her Dancing With the Stars journey, which ended with a “magical” freestyle to Gaga’s song “Born This Way” alongside partner Jenna Johnson.
MUSIC
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for “House of Gucci,” but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors. Yates says the Gucci collection she saw was “exquisite but small,” since the Gucci Museum in Florence, Italy, was in the process of moving its archive. But she was still able to use accessories and close to 20 outfits to help build the film’s high-fashion designs. The rest of the looks were put together from scratch or pulled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
b975.com

Lady Gaga sells her Hollywood Hills home for $6.5 million

Lady Gaga is moving onto bigger and better things…literally. The singer has quietly sold the Hollywood Hills mansion she called home for the past six years for a cushy $6.5 million. Real estate watchdog Dirt reports that Gaga handed off the keys in an off-market deal to Mick Jagger‘s daughter,...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Lady Gaga says she channeled 3 different animals for her 'House of Gucci' role

When Lady Gaga took on the role of Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci," she looked to the animal kingdom for acting inspiration. "In some techniques of acting, they call it 'using the animal,'" the Oscar-nominated actor and musician told the New York Times. "I used three different animals for Patrizia."
PETS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy