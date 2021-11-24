ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Juul Labs makes settlement with Arizona

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lt5h0_0d5jUocl00

PHOENIX (AP) — E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Arizona $14.5 million and won't market to young people in the state to settle a consumer fraud lawsuit filed by the Arizona attorney general’s office.

The settlement announced by Attorney General Mark Brnovich Tuesday is the second Juul has reached with state prosecutors. It ends litigation the Republican U.S. Senate candidate filed in January 2020 against Juul and another maker of electronic cigarettes.

Juul did not admit wrongdoing and has already stopped all advertising. The settlement money will mainly go to smoking and vaping cessation programs.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juul Labs#Advertising#Ap#Republican#U S Senate#Firetv#Appletv
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy