ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson defends record during rowdy session of Prime Minister’s Questions

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXGRH_0d5jUaGb00

Boris Johnson defended his record in office as he faced questions about his leadership and political future.

In a rowdy session of Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson was cheered by Tory MPs as he rejected claims he was not fit for office.

The Prime Minister’s appearance in the Chamber followed criticism from within his party in a series of hostile briefings since a chaotic speech at the Confederation of British Industry on Monday.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer highlighted Tory divisions over Mr Johnson’s style and rumours of a rift with Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RWSl_0d5jUaGb00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The Chancellor sat next to Mr Johnson in the Chamber as Sir Keir said: “The Prime Minister’s routine is falling flat. His Chancellor is worried that people are getting wise, his backbenchers say it’s embarrassing… and senior people in Downing Street tell the BBC ‘it’s just not working’.”

Echoing the question asked by a journalist on Monday, Sir Keir said: “Is everything OK, Prime Minister?”

The Prime Minister responded: “I’ll tell you what’s not working, it’s that line of attack.”

The Labour leader accused Mr Johnson of breaking a promise that no one would have to sell their home to pay for social care under his reforms for England, on top of a pledge he had already abandoned on not raising taxes.

Sir Keir said: “Who knows if he will make it to the next election. But if he does, how does he expect anyone to take him and his promises seriously?”

The Labour leader branded the social care cap a “working class dementia tax” because poorer families face losing proportionally more of their assets than wealthier ones.

Officials have lost confidence in him, Tory MPs have lost confidence in him - the letters are going in - and the public have lost confidence in him. Why is he clinging on when quite simply he isn't up to the job?

Johnson defended his record and attacked Labour, saying his social care plan “does more for working people up and down the country than Labour ever did”.

And he said: “There are now more people in work than there were before the pandemic began, that’s because of the policies this Government has pursued.”

There was more support for Mr Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions than there had been last week, although some gaps were still visible on the Tory benches.

At one point as Conservatives barracked Sir Keir, the Labour leader said: “I see they have turned up this week, Prime Minister.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsj26_0d5jUaGb00
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Prime Minister “can’t even give a coherent speech to business” adding: “Officials have lost confidence in him, Tory MPs have lost confidence in him – the letters are going in – and the public have lost confidence in him.

“Why is he clinging on when quite simply he isn’t up to the job?”

The Prime Minister asked Mr Blackford “what on earth he is doing talking about party political issues” when the people of Scotland wanted to know about the “manifold failures” of the SNP government in Edinburgh.

The Commons exchanges came after Cabinet minister Dominic Raab insisted the Prime Minister “is on great form” and dismissed “Westminster tittle tattle” about his position.

Downing Street was forced to insist that the Prime Minister was physically “well” and “focused on delivering for the public” following questions about the CBI speech on Monday which saw him lose his place in his notes, impersonate a car and talk about a visit to Peppa Pig World.

Rumours have swirled about strained relations between Mr Johnson’s No 10 and Mr Sunak’s No 11 since a “senior Downing Street source” told the BBC “there is a lot of concern inside the building about the PM” and “it’s just not working”.

Allies of Mr Sunak denied the Treasury was involved in the briefing.

The anonymous source of the incendiary briefing to the BBC has been dubbed the “Chatty Pig” in Westminster, as the comments emerged following the Prime Minister’s CBI speech.

Justice Secretary Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: “It’s the job of Westminster commentators to pick up on one anonymous source from wherever they found it to criticise the Government of the day, that’s fine.”

He said Mr Johnson was “focused on the job at hand”, adding: “The Prime Minister is an ebullient, bouncy, optimistic, Tiggerish character and he livens up his speeches in a way that few politicians past and present have done, but actually there is a steeliness to him as a Prime Minister and indeed his team, and we work as a team.”

One Tory MP told the PA news agency Mr Johnson was “losing the confidence” of his backbenchers and should quit in the new year.

The MP would not say whether they had submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers calling for Mr Johnson to quit.

But the Telegraph quoted a Tory whip as saying it was an “assumption” that some MPs had sent no-confidence letters to the 1922 Committee.

If 15% of sitting Conservatives submit letters then there would be a vote on his leadership, although the whip said “it will not get anywhere near the 50 letters you would need, but it does cause angst”.

Asked about the suggestion that letters had been sent to the 1922 Committee, Mr Raab told LBC: “There is the usual Westminster tittle tattle and I’m not aware of that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Prime Minister Johnson faces Tory revolt over social care plans

Boris Johnson faces a backbench revolt over his social care plans as a minister insisted the reforms would mean “fewer people” would have to sell their homes to meet the cost of being looked after. The Prime Minister has been warned that some Conservative MPs will not support the new...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson gives Poland’s populist prime minister ‘very odd’ thumb greeting

Boris Johnson raised eyebrows on Friday when he greeted Poland's populist prime minister by grabbing his thumb.One Downing Street photographer to witnessed the incident described the greeting as "very odd".Mateusz Morawiecki was visiting Downing Street for talks while his country grappled with the migrantion crisis on its eastern border.Mr Johnson told the right-wing populist that the UK would stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Poland against those who would "try to provoke a migrant crisis" on its borders.But as snappers photographed the two leaders Mr Johnson grabbed his counterpart's thumb – leaving the Polish PM looking confused."Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson should start listening to his critics – instead of slamming the door on them

Had enough of Peppa Pig yet? Parents with preschoolers needn’t answer because I’m aware that they’ll reply: “Of course we bloody have.” I’ve been there.Nope, it’s Boris Johnson’s rambling train wreck of a speech to the CBI, in which he was quick to wax lyrical about the cartoon porker that I’m talking about. It created quite the storm and jump-started a discussion about the prime minister’s job performance and the government’s failure. But in truth, this was hardly the first incoherent word salad he’s served up and it won’t be the last.A much bigger problem concerning the government’s behaviour...
U.K.
BBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to West Hertfordshire new hospital meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will arrange a meeting with the Health Secretary to "unblock" the idea of building a new hospital. Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning claimed in Parliament that West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust had "blocked" the idea of a new facility. The West Hertfordshire...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowdy#New Labour#Uk#Chamber
The Independent

‘Is everything OK prime minister?’: Keir Starmer taunts Boris Johnson after gaffes and U-turns

Keir Starmer has taunted Boris Johnson by asking “is everything OK prime minister?” after his troubled week of gaffes and U-turns.The Labour leader also branded the watered-down social care plans a “working class dementia tax” – reminding worried Tory MPs about the failed policy that derailed Theresa May’s 2017 election campaign.“He has picked pockets of working people to protect the estates of the wealthiest,” Sir Keir alleged, at a rowdy prime minister’s questions.After his much-ridiculed stuttering through a CBI conference speech on Monday, Mr Johnson faced the indignity of a TV reporter asking if all was well.Echoing the clip...
POLITICS
BBC

Social care: Prime Minister's Questions claims fact-checked

At Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson faced questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and accusations of "broken promises". Their exchanges were dominated by the issue of social care - and how people will pay for it under the government's new plan - but there were also claims about high-speed rail, hospitals and employment.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
Washington Post

Boris Johnson’s Peppa Pig speech forces him to answer the question: ‘Is everything okay?’

LONDON — “Is everything okay?” is probably not a question any world leader wants to be asked, especially in relation to their competence. But that is the question politicians, newspaper headline writers and much of social media were asking Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his place in his notes for 20 seconds while delivering a speech to business leaders, then imitated the noise of a car engine and, perhaps most bizarre of all, spent an awkwardly long time declaring his love for the popular amusement park Peppa Pig World.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

People could still lose homes under Boris Johnson’s social care plan, minister admits

People could still lose their homes under Boris Johnson's revised social care plans, a government minister has admitted.Speaking on Monday morning Paul Scully said he hoped nobody would have to sell their house but that the number would certainly be "fewer" than now.Boris Johnson had previously pledged that the change to the social care system would mean nobody would have to sell their houses to pay for care.But last week while MPs were focused on the Westminster sleaze scandal the government slipped out changes to its proposals.Under the revised policy poorer pensioners will not, after all, be able to count...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson defends ‘incredibly generous’ social care reform plan

Boris Johnson defends his plans for social care funding reform amid a looming backbench revolt. Ahead of today's vote, MPs warned they will not support the new policy to cap care costs in England, which critics argue has been watered down since first being announced. The prime minister said: "The...
U.K.
The Independent

Sir David Amess: Ministers ‘broke down’ upon hearing of MP’s death, says Boris Johnson ahead of funeral

Cabinet ministers “broke down in tears” upon hearing of the death of Sir David Amess, Boris Johnson has said, as he paid tribute to the MP ahead of his funeral.A horse-drawn hearse carrying the Conservative’s body will pass through his constituency of Southend West before Monday afternoon’s service.His friend and party colleague Mark Francois is to deliver a eulogy at the private ecumenical service at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, before a second service at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday.Former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe will read a statement on behalf of the Amess family.The father-of-five, who was stabbed to death while...
POLITICS
BBC

Social care: Boris Johnson defends his plan amid criticism over the cost cap

Boris Johnson has insisted his plan for social care will help tackle a "long standing social injustice" over cost. The government unveiled its suite of proposals in September, including an £86,000 cap on personal care costs. But an amendment to the plan, published last week, said support payments from councils...
HEALTH
The Independent

Excruciating moment Boris Johnson loses place during speech to business leaders

Boris Johnson lost his page during a speech this morning, resulting in a few awkward moments. While discussing the integrated rail plane to business leaders, the prime minister hilariously lost his place. Mr Johnson apologises several times while turning the pages in front of him desperately trying to find his...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Exasperated' Boris Johnson orders review into Channel migrant crisis and urges ministers to 'redouble efforts' to find a fix as Home Secretary Priti Patel explores 'Greek-style' asylum system after a record 4,000 crossings this month

The Prime Minister has ordered a Whitehall review into the cross-Channel migrant crisis, it emerged last night. Boris Johnson is said to be 'exasperated' by his Government's failure to reduce the number of migrants on small boats making the journey and wants ministers to 'redouble' efforts to 'fix' the crisis.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy