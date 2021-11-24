ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Chalice Brands Q3 Revenue Grows 29% YoY To $8M, Closes $4.49M Private Placement

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4xLl_0d5jUYS100

Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:CHALF) reported its third-quarter financial results Tuesday with 29% year-over-year revenue growth to $8.0 million and announced it has completed a brokered private placement for gross proceeds of CA$5.7 million ($4.49 million).

Q3 Financial Highlights

  • Record quarterly revenues were partly driven by a full quarter of revenues from the company’s Homegrown Oregon stores;
  • 63.7% growth in gross profit for third quarter 2021 of $3.6 million, or 45% gross margin, compared to $2.2 million or 36% gross margin for the same period in 2020;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a gain of around $600,000, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, and comparing to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $260,000 in the same period a year ago;
  • Net income amounted to $750,361, versus a net loss of $2.72 million in the same period of 2020;

“The third quarter was another outstanding performance for Chalice as we accomplished record revenues and our most profitable quarter to date,” Jeff Yapp, president and CEO of Chalice Brands stated. "During the quarter, we closed a transformative acquisition in Oregon of four retail dispensaries from Acreage, bolstering our retail footprint by 130% in the fiscal year. By maintaining our focus on profitable operations and accretive acquisitions, Chalice has immediately impacted the vertical contribution within the new stores ahead of schedule.”

Subsequent to third quarter, on October 7, the company announced the promotion of Meghan Miller to chief operating officer.

Private Placement Details

The Portland, Oregon-based cannabis company also confirmed Tuesday it has completed the previously announced brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debenture units and equity units led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as sole agent and book-runner.

Under the offering, Chalice Brands issued, for gross proceeds of CA$5.7 million: (a) 4,025 debenture units, with each debenture unit consisting of one CA$1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture and 500 warrants of the company; and (b) 2.29 million equity units at a price equal to CA$0.75 per equity unit, with each equity unit comprised of one common share of the company and one-half of one (1/2) warrant.

The debentures will mature on November 23, 2024, and bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum from the closing date, calculated and payable on a semi-annual basis.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for strategic retail license acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Price Action

Chalice Brands’ shares closed Tuesday’s pre-market session 4.57% higher at 51 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tantech Subsidiary Forges ~$7.8M Factoring Agreement

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) announced that its subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co LTD, won a factoring agreement valued a RMB 50 million (about $7.8 million). The deal represents the company's first since announcing its intention to develop factoring opportunities. Under the agreement, First International will buy $7.8...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Green Organic Dutchman Q3 Revenue Grows 153.9% YoY, Upgrades To CSE In Bid To Reach U.S. Market

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE:TGOD) (OTC:TGODF) released its unaudited interim third-quarter financial results on Wednesday with a net loss from continuing operations of CA$13.94 million ($10.92 million), compared to CA$75.4 million. Q3 Financial And Operational Highlights. Total gross revenues amounted to CA$9.75 million, compared to CA$3.84 million in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Chalice Brands Q3 Revenue#Chalice Brands Ltd#Cse#Chal#Homegrown Oregon#Ebitda#Canaccord Genuity Corp
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Pioneer Natural Resources

Looking into the current session, Pioneer Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:PXD) is trading at $179.02, after a 5.90% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 4.26%, but over the past year, it actually increased by 77.99%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

How SemiLEDs Fared In Q4?

EPS loss was $(0.42). SemiLEDs did not provide forecast revenues for Q1 at this time, citing the continuing uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the company. Price Action: LEDS shares traded lower by 4.46% at $6.21 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Planet 13 Sees 45% YoY Growth In Q3 Revenue To $33M With Strong Performance In Las Vegas

Vertically-integrated cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) announced financial results Tuesday for the three-month and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13, said the company "continued to drive strong performance during the quarter from our core Las Vegas operations." He added, "Along with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Organigram Q4 Revenue Grows 22% YoY To $24.9M, Remains #4 Cannabis LP In Canada

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) (TSX:OGI) released its results Tuesday for the fourth fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2021, reporting net revenue of $24.9 million, up by 22% from $20.04 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020. The Moncton, New Brunswick-based cannabis company noted that the increase was primarily due to an increase in adult-use recreational revenue, partly offset by the decrease in international revenue, medical revenue, wholesale revenue to other licensed producers and a lower average net selling price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sportspromedia.com

Genius Sports sees Q3 revenue jump 70% to US$69.1m

Genius increases 2021 revenue guidance to between US$257m and US$262m. Losses for the nine months ended 30th September hit US$539.8m. More than 97% of the US market now using NFL data exclusively through Genius. Sports data and technology company Genius Sports generated revenue of US$69.1 million for the third quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Khiron Life Sciences Q3 Revenue Grows 83% YoY To $2.78M

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC) announced its financial results on Monday for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 reporting revenues of CA$3.52 million ($2.78 million), compared to CA$1.93 million in the same period year ago. Q3 Financial Highlights. Net loss amounted to CA$3.34 million, versus a loss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Body And Mind Fiscal Year Revenue Jumps 332% YoY To $26.90M

Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM) (OTCQB:BMMJ) reported its financial results Friday for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 and provided shareholders with an operational update and select financial results. The Las Vegas and Vancouver-based cannabis company achieved record annual consolidated revenue of $26.90 million, a 332% increase over FY2020 of $6.23 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Decibel Reports Strong YoY Revenue Growth In Q3, Plans To Launch 40 New Product SKUs

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) posted its third-quarter financial results Thursday, revealing a 76% year-over-year increase in net revenue, which totaled $13.4 million. The Calgary-based company ended the quarter as the 9th largest LP by Canadian recreational market share, with 3.1% in September, while maintaining strong market share across...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

Nvidia Posts 50% YoY Growth in Quarterly Revenues

Yesterday, Nvidia reported its financial numbers for the quarter ended 31 October 2021. The company’s revenues reached a record high of $7.1 billion in the latest quarter. Nvidia’s Data Center, Gaming and Professional Visualization market platforms performed exceptionally in Q3 of FY 2022. Nvidia saw GAAP earnings per diluted share...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Rubicon Organics Q3 Revenue Grows 124% YoY To $5.7M, Reaches Adjusted EBITDA Profitability In Sep. For The First Time

The cannabis company, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, noted that revenue growth is attributable to increased product offerings under its flagship Simply BareTM Organic brand and the rollout of 1964 Supply CoTM and Homestead Cannabis Supply into large provinces. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of CA$600,000 compared to an adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
aithority.com

Tokens.com Announces Closing Of $16 Million Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States. Tokens.com Corp. a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy