ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Brother and sister tiger cubs explore their enclosure at zoo

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r645V_0d5jUQOD00

Two endangered tiger cubs have been exploring their enclosure, as they were confirmed as being brother and sister.

First-time mother Mishka, aged six, gave birth to the pair at Banham Zoo in Norfolk on October 7.

The Amur tiger cubs have yet to be named, and keepers announced their genders this week – with one male and one female.

There are thought to be around 500 Amur tigers left in the wild, with the species classed as endangered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IewW5_0d5jUQOD00
Seven-week-old Amur tiger cubs begin to explore their enclosure with mother Mishka at Banham Zoo in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Mishka moved to Banham Zoo from Woburn Safari Park in May as part of the European Breeding Programme for the species, intended to protect endangered animals from extinction.

She had been identified as a genetically compatible mate for Banham Zoo’s resident male Amur tiger called Kuzma, aged 13.

Amur tigers are the largest of the world’s big cats as well as the heaviest.

Adult males can weigh up to 360kg (56 stone 9lbs) and reach 2.3 metres (7 foot 6ins) in length.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iO5nm_0d5jUQOD00
Mishka was identified as a genetically compatible mate for Banham Zoo’s resident male Amur tiger, Kuzma (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

They are solitary animals found primarily in Russia, where they live in forests and have large territories, which they scent-mark to communicate to other tigers.

Also known as Siberian tigers, they are one of nine subspecies of tiger – three of which are now extinct.

Due to its Siberian habitat, the Amur tiger has a long coat of fur and a large ruff around its jawline.

Amur tiger mothers seek out secluded den sites to protect their offspring from potential predators and to shelter them form the worst of the elements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeVQu_0d5jUQOD00
Amur tigers are the largest of the world’s big cats as well as the heaviest (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Keepers at Banham Zoo provided Mishka with a purpose-built cubbing box inside one of the dens.

Oliver Lewis-McDonald, team leader of carnivores, said both cubs appear to be developing well.

Amur tigers are born blind, but the cubs have since opened their eyes and started to explore their outdoor enclosure for the first time this month.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 7

Sunny Dee
3d ago

Beautiful Baby. So sweet. Love all cats big and small. Guess it’s safe to say I’m absolutely a cat lover!

Reply(1)
3
Related
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Two men arrested after disappearance of mother of two

Two men have been arrested after the “suspicious” disappearance of a mother of two, Kent Police said. Officers are treating Alexandra Morgan’s disappearance as a potential murder inquiry. Ms Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst Kent, was last seen at a petrol station close to nearby Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siberian Tiger#Cubs#Enclosure#Endangered Animals#Amur#Banham Zoo#Cubbing
Washington Post

A zoo’s three ‘beloved’ snow leopards die of covid-19

The three big cats delighted visitors to the Nebraska zoo for years — pouncing on pumpkins during Halloween, preening for pictures and lounging on rocks in their enclosure. The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has described the snow leopards as silly, bubbly and handsome. They were one of the zoo’s main attractions, delivering a dose of mountain majesty to the Great Plains.
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Steals Lion Cub Because Nature Shows No Mercy

A lion cub left in the bush while its mother went hunting became the hunted in a stunning video posted Tuesday. (Watch it below.) A leopard stole the baby lion and carried it alive up a tree in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, the clip shared by Latest Sightings shows. “At...
ANIMALS
WKRC

African lions give birth to rare white lion cubs

JIMENA DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Two rare white African lion cubs were born on an animal reserve in southern Spain. The days-old male and female white lion cubs were transferred on October 25 into a special room to control their feeding in Jimena de la Frontera, a mountain village in Andalusia region of Spain.
ANIMALS
thecamarilloacorn.com

Zoo to expand cats’ enclosure

Seven golden shovels were plunged into a mound of soil in front of a makeshift stage complete with balloons, a small lectern and photos of the two tigers that will soon call the area home. Last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new tiger enclosure at Moorpark College’s America’s Teaching Zoo...
MOORPARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
New Haven Register

AP PHOTOS: Pelicans moved to winter enclosure at Czech zoo

LIBEREC, Czech Republic (AP) — With the winter cold in the northern hemisphere approaching, keepers at the Liberec Zoo in northern Czech Republic are giving their 10 great white pelicans a helping hand to find their way to somewhere warmer. In the wild, the big water birds would migrate thousands...
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
Dallas News

Dallas Zoo’s 3-month-old Sumatran tiger cub gearing up for full-time public debut

As her caretakers approached her habitat on a recent morning at the Dallas Zoo, 3-month-old Sumini perked up from her nap, ready to show off for her visitors. The Sumatran tiger cub ran to greet them, jumping into leaf piles and doing somersaults in the hay to ensure she was the center of attention. Her paws — a little too big for the rest of her body, foreshadowing a growth spurt — slapped the ground as she played.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

America’s rarest mammal found living in man’s garage

One of the United States’ most endangered animals was found making a new home inside a Colorado garage.The black-footed ferret popped its head out between a planting pot and garden hose in the Pueblo West home a short distance from a nearby colony of the extremely rare mammals. More than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on the Walker Ranch since 2013 as part of a conservation program to restore the mammal’s population in North America.Black-footed ferrets were twice thought to be extinct before a small population of eight were found in Wyoming...
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Cub Runs For Its Life From Hyena And A Tall Savior Emerges

When a leopard cub got chased by a hungry hyena in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, it looked like curtains. (Watch the video below.) The cub was left alone by its mother in a bush at South Africa’s Kruger National Park and got sniffed out by the hyena, which sprinted at its desperate prey in a video posted by Latest Sightings on Tuesday.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy