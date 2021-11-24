ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

COVID Misinformation is Running Rampant Online, and It’s Worse in Spanish

By Charlotte Peet
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every day, Veronica Perez works tirelessly to spread the word among her community of farmworkers: Get vaccinated against COVID-19. She goes door to door, field to field, in California’s Central Valley with her fellow community health workers, talking to people. But no matter how hard she tries, Perez is...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

3 execs on the battle over COVID-19 misinformation

The following healthcare executives shared with Becker's in October and November how their organizations are handling misinformation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic:. David Entwistle. CEO of Stanford (Calif.) Health Care: We place a high priority on helping our patients, colleagues, and local, national and global communities access accurate and relevant information about public health. For the pandemic, we felt it was particularly important to provide resources that are widely accessible and understandable. Beyond our primary COVID-19 resource website, we collaborated with community partners to create a website devoted to COVID-19, with FAQs, videos, model social media messages, infographics and many other informational resources in both English and Spanish. Stanford Medicine physicians created a resource page for the COVID-19 crisis in India, and others created animated videos with public health messages about COVID-19 that have been viewed by millions around the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Prince Harry: online misinformation is a ‘global humanitarian issue’

Prince Harry has described online misinformation as a “global humanitarian issue” that needs to be tackled by policies including investment in local journalism and cracking down on super-spreaders of false content. The Duke of Sussex contributed to a report by a US thinktank into disinformation, which made 15 recommendations after...
U.K.
Daily Herald

Guest: Numbers, information dispute COVID-19 misinformation

Chris Null should be nullified from the Salt Lake County Republican Party, and Jared Whitley is more appropriately acting as the mis-communications advisor to the county party in their Daily Herald Guest Opinion from Nov 13-14, 2021: “The COVID cure that Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know about.”. Comparing...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Reuters

Australia calls for global action to fight online misinformation

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia on Friday called for governments around the world to agree on “rules of the road” to fight the spread of misinformation and state-backed disinformation online. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said blocs like the Quad group - the United States, India, Japan and Australia - and global...
INDIA
dailyutahchronicle.com

Misinformation in the Age of Social Media and COVID-19

“Fake news,” is a term that gets thrown around a lot, and it is often done with a joking undertone. Although “fake news” is not a new concept, as the distortion of news to sell stories has existed as long as newspapers have existed, it is more relevant than ever due to social media. This is because social media has the power to spread misinformation at a rate not previously possible. It gives everybody the power to publish, not just accredited newspapers, and new technology allows for more convincing deception such as distorted video “proof” of an incident.
INTERNET
MSNBC

Disinformation on Facebook is bad, but for U.S. Spanish speakers, it's even worse

For a majority of Latino families living in the United States, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are essential. A 2014 study commissioned by the social media global power that has now renamed itself Meta said, “Facebook is the number 1 go-to platform for US Hispanics’ communication.” That trend hasn’t really changed. The Pew Research Center noted in April that 71 percent of U.S. Latinos use Facebook.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
CNBC

Rampant Covid variant spreads to UK, Germany and Italy

The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday. The cases emerged just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped...
WORLD
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Misinformation#Spanish#Hispanics#World News
Sand Hills Express

Doctor suspended for COVID-19 misinformation, hospital says

A doctor has been suspended from treating patients at a Houston hospital for spreading COVID-19 misinformation online and for refusing to treat patients who were vaccinated, a hospital representative said. Dr. Mary Bowden had recently joined the medical staff at Houston Methodist hospital, a representative for Houston Methodist Hospital told...
HOUSTON, TX
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Voices: Prepare for lockdown 4.0 – here’s how to get through it

My heart, quite literally, sank when I heard the news of the new Covid-19 variant that has been discovered in South Africa, amid warnings that it could be the “most significant” strain of the virus yet. There are fears that the B.1.1.529 variant may have the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection – with the health secretary, Sajid Javid, warning that it might be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain. As a result, Britain has added six new countries to the red list for travel: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.I’m absolutely...
WORLD
atlanticcitynews.net

Learn Spanish Online With Private Spanish Tutors

Learn Spanish Easily and Efficiently With Online Spanish Tutors. As one of the most widely-spoken languages in the world, Spanish can come in handy in many situations. It can help you communicate better with family, friends, and neighbors, expand your career opportunities, and make world travel easier. Fortunately, Spanish is not considered hard for English speakers to learn. The two share Latin roots and hundreds of cognates. If you'd like to broaden your horizons, learning Spanish online with a private Spanish tutor is a great way to do so.
EDUCATION
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy