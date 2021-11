PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 26-year-old Pittsfield Township man was killed in a shooting at a mobile home park Thursday morning, according to police. Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the 5200 block of West Michigan Ave. within the Arbor Meadows Mobile Home Community in Pittsfield Township at 6:11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, according to a Pittsfield Township Police Department news release. A caller also reported a white Chevy Malibu had crashed into a parked vehicle.

