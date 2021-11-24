ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Reece James and the thrilling rise that Chelsea might have blocked | Jacob Steinberg

By Jacob Steinberg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moBnc_0d5jU8pc00

It turns out that Chelsea had no reason to spend any money on strengthening their right flank last summer. There was no need to rival Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Achraf Hakimi when they already had Reece James, whose scintillating display against Juventus on Tuesday night provided Chelsea with yet another reminder to trust in their brilliant academy.

The beauty of it for the Stamford Bridge faithful was that James was not the only homegrown hero leading the charge against the Italian club. The opening goal came from Trevoh Chalobah, a 22-year-old centre-back who looked likely to leave at the end of last season, and there was a made-in-Cobham feel to the move that saw the European champions go 3-0 up just before the hour. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who had come on for the injured N’Golo Kanté, danced through before feeding Callum Hudson-Odoi and Thomas Tuchel was on the pitch when the ball flew into the Juventus net, whipping up the crowd and punching the air as he savoured his side producing arguably the most complete performance of his 10-month tenure.

Related: Ageless Thiago Silva epitomises surprises Chelsea are serving up | Jacob Steinberg

For the manager, it was a night that showed “what makes teams special”. The German spoke about the mix of his squad, revelling in the blend of “superstars from abroad” and academy graduates, and again demonstrated that he is fully invested in Chelsea’s future. Unlike many of his predecessors, Tuchel has realised that the academy is capable of making the first team stronger and he has devoted time to improving Chelsea’s array of gifted youngsters, evidence of which is captured by how quickly James has become one of the world’s best players in his position.

Not so long ago there were a few doubts over what the ceiling was for James. There was a naivety to the 21-year-old’s defending at times and it was not always obvious how refined he was on the ball. He did not appear to be quite as gifted as Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who seemed certain to become England’s first-choice right-back two years ago, and James’s form had plummeted by the time Frank Lampard’s time at Chelsea came to an end last January.

James needed to produce more and Tuchel did not seem fully convinced at first, even after watching the youngster produce an impeccable performance when Chelsea beat Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final . The victory over City was followed by Chelsea looking to buy a right-sided player and they came close to signing Hakimi from Internazionale, only for the exciting Moroccan full-back to join PSG.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jywQ_0d5jU8pc00
Reece James unleashes the shot that produced his goal against Juventus. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Free to nail down a starting spot at wing-back, James has seized his chance. He has dominated the right flank and was sensational against Juventus, whether tracking back to subdue the dangerous Federico Chiesa, rampaging forward to burst into crossing positions or drifting inside to link with Jorginho and Kanté in midfield.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

The standout moment, of course, was the venomous shot that made it 2-0 in the 55th minute. It was James’s fifth goal of the season, making him Chelsea’s top scorer, and a glorious exhibition of his technique and power. Yet there was more to the England international’s performance than his goal. It was also a tactically refined and highly technical display from James, interesting in the way that he did not stay glued to the touchline, instead confusing Juventus with his ability to move into central areas, and an eye for a pass that gives Tuchel’s team even more variety and invention in the final third.

The range of the delivery was impressive. There was an early free-kick that almost caught out Wojciech Szczesny at his near post, underlining James’s dead-ball threat, and he rarely looked flustered in possession. His short passing was polished and his long game incisive, most notably when his diagonal ball allowed Hakim Ziyech to set up Timo Werner for the fourth goal in added time. He also went close with an ambitious free-kick in the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgY4i_0d5jU8pc00
Reece James watches his shot give Chelsea the lead at Newcastle last month. Photograph: Richard Lee/Shutterstock

Juventus had been devoured. But they were not the first team to suffer at the hands of a player whose versatility, adaptability and technique make him ideally suited to playing for Tuchel. There was a rampaging display against Arsenal in August, a lovely dinked effort in the 7-0 thrashing of Norwich and two thrilling blasts against Newcastle last month. “We don’t need to do shooting exercises in training with Reece,” Tuchel said after the win over Newcastle . “He shoots like a horse.”

The power is breathtaking at times and the natural ability is not too shabby either. It is no wonder that Gareth Southgate, England’s manager, believes that James can be “anything he wants to be”. He is a special talent and, for Chelsea, his performances should be a source of immense pride in the rise of their academy.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Federico Chiesa
Person
Thomas Tuchel
fourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Is Reece James too good to miss?

Ahead of the return of the Premier League, one Chelsea defender has taken the division by storm. The PA news agency’s Transfer Score – combining form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) – suggests Reece James is the hot pick this week. But who else joins the England...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel hails impact of fullbacks James and Chilwell

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed his fullbacks after Saturday's 3-0 win over Leicester City. Reece James and Ben Chilwell both grabbed assists in the stunning win at King Power Stadium. Tuchel said: "I think we understand better the whole team, me included, where we can take risks and change...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Pulisic claims 'sky is the limit' for Chelsea teammate James

Christian Pulisic believes the 'sky is the limit' for Chelsea teammate Reece James. The England right-back delivered another excellent performance against Juventus, scoring a terrific goal in the 4-0 win on Tuesday. "Absolutely we're all impressed," Pulisic told the Evening Standard. "What he can do on the field is pretty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Chelsea 4-0 Juventus: Holders book Champions League last-16 spot as Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner score

Holders Chelsea thrashed Juventus 4-0 to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages with what Thomas Tuchel described as an "amazing performance" at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel's side, already three points clear at the summit of the Premier League, jumped above Juventus at the top of Group H with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Juventus#Italian#European#German
Tribal Football

Chelsea hero Joe Cole: Reece James blew me away in training

Chelsea hero Joe Cole hailed the performance of Reece James in their Champions League win against Juventus. James scored Chelsea's second goal of the evening to help Thomas Tuchel's side beat Juventus 4-0 and go top of their Champions League Group. Cole told BT Sport: "I have been banging the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah pipped by full-backs Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold in Power Rankings form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays... Chelsea full-back Reece James is still the league's most in-form player after claiming a fortunate assist for N'Golo Kante's stunning long-range goal in a 3-0 win over Leicester - extending his tally to eight goal involvements from just seven league starts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise On Chelsea's Reece James Ahead of Juventus Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon defender Reece James, who has been in fine form in recent weeks. The wing-back is Chelsea's top goalscorer this season, bagging a brace against Newcaste United in recent weeks before registering an assist against Leicester City. Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Reece James' PL Best Bits 2021-22

Chelsea's Reece James has had a brilliant start to the 2021/22 season, notching up five goals and five assists in 14 appearances in all competitions. Here are his best bits from this Premier League campaign so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Don't forget James' age

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Reece James has plenty of room to continue his progress. It is easy to forget that he remains relatively early in his professional career and is still a couple of weeks short of his 22nd birthday. However, that fact isn't lost on Tuchel, as it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Ajax, Reece James, FC Salzburg, Jonathan David - It's time to take these teams and players seriously

Call it the "Leicester Effect." A soccer season is a long and arduous creature, capable of taking even the most promising of upstart stories and squashing it under the weight of money and time. We react to teams' fast starts and fun individual breakout performances, but by May the same teams as ever top a given table, and the same players occupy the collective Best XI lists.
MLS
Daily Mail

Only one Chelsea star has a better minutes per goal ratio than Reece James this season while Joao Cancelo's assist for Man City against Everton left fans salivating... so who do the stats suggest is the Premier League's best full-back right now?

Last weekend's Premier League action demonstrated once again just why full-backs have become an integral part of sides who compete for - and ultimately win - league titles. Current Premier League champions Manchester City had failed to break Everton down before Joao Cancelo produced what may prove to be the assist of the season with the outside of his right boot for Raheem Sterling to finish on the bounce.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy