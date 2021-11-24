ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Tasted 7 New Fall Ice Creams & This Is The Best

By Casey Clark
 3 days ago
Who says just because summer's over that ice cream is a thing of that past? Not me, that's for sure. As an ice cream enthusiast, I'm always on the hunt for this sweet treat, and now with a fall twist. Pumpkin pie is great, but have you tried pumpkin cheesecake ice cream, or how about apple pie ice cream? If you haven't, then you're missing out big time. These frozen treats capture the nostalgic flavors of fall in every spoonful, and they're delicious.

I've made it my mission to try all the fall ice creams I could get my hands on to find the ice cream right for you. I tried seven ice cream brands to find the very best one. During my taste test, I looked for an ice cream flavor that was sweet, creamy, and reminiscent of "fall"—think pumpkin spice, apple cinnamon, etc.

Here's how the fall ice creams ranked in my taste test, listed from worst to best. (Plus, check out We Tried 3 Celeb Chefs' Cake Recipes & This Is the Best.)

In general, Nick's ice cream isn't my absolute favorite because the consistency is a bit watered down. However, what the brand really does well is its flavors. This Swedish Apple Pie ice cream tasted just like my grandmother's signature pie with its hints of cinnamon and apple. The vanilla base paired nicely with the savory flavors mixed throughout. Nick's is known for being "light" with 290 calories per pint and no added sugar, but unfortunately, you can taste it. While it did satisfy my craving for a fall flavor, it was watery and had a pretty bad aftertaste. Maybe aftertaste is the wrong word, but I definitely felt a leftover filmy feeling on my tongue.

In the same vein as Nick's, Enlightened left me with a similar aftertaste. From previous experience, foods with erythritol have this, and this fall ice cream was no different. However, what I did really enjoy was the consistency of this ice cream. It had a creamier base (since it's made with real cream) that looked and tasted like its non-keto counterparts. In terms of flavor, it did taste a lot like pumpkin cheesecake—definitely hit the spot. If you're looking for a keto-friendly ice cream, then I'd opt for this Enlightened flavor for sure.

I'm a sucker for toppings and mix-ins in my ice cream and that's what Jeni's does best. This fall flavor contained chunks of vanilla-spiced cake pieces and swirls of sweet cheese frosting dispersed throughout the pumpkin ice cream. I loved its creamy consistency and smooth texture that melted in my mouth, literally. There's definitely an overwhelming pumpkin flavor here, so be prepared for that before you dig in.

If you're a lover of pumpkin pie as much as I am, then it's time to get your hands on this Talenti Layers flavor. It's marketed as having layers of pie crust, pumpkin gelato, and brown sugar sauce and while that's technically true, it's nearly impossible to get the flavors of all three in one bite. I kept getting the flavor of the gelato or the pie crust. If I wanted all three in tandem, I had to dig and push. Aside from that, I love how high-quality the ingredients and flavors were. It tastes homemade and fresh as if it hasn't been sitting in the freezer aisle for days. Ditch the classic pumpkin pie and opt for this gelato instead—you won't regret it.

If you ask me, butter pecan is a highly underrated flavor. While I don't eat it often, this ice cream made me wish I did. This fall ice cream flavor is made with roasted butter pecans and Breyers signature vanilla ice cream. In each bite, there's a sweet hint of vanilla and a sweet, salty buttery flavor that's undeniably delicious. I loved how the pecans added a crunch because it gave a typical generic ice cream some dimension. I'd say it's definitely worth trying this flavor because you're missing out big time if you don't.

Mochi is one of my favorite desserts ever. There's something about this sweet rice treat that I love—probably the chewy, gooey consistency—and when you pair it with ice cream it's the chef's kiss. While the mochi itself didn't have much of a pumpkin flavor despite its orange color, the ice cream inside is a different story. The ice cream screams pumpkin with its inclusion of classic warm fall spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, etc.) Plus, its bite-sized pieces make it easy to eat without the worry of it melting, which is an added bonus.

Not to my surprise, Van Leeuwen was my favorite fall ice cream. I'm a fan of the brand in general its pumpkin cheesecake flavor did not disappoint. I didn't know how much I needed graham crackers mixed throughout pumpkin ice cream up until this point. They added a sweet crunch that paired perfectly with the pumpkin flavor. Overall, the pumpkin flavor wasn't overwhelming which made it more enjoyable to eat and the hint of cinnamon and nutmeg accentuated the taste. For those looking for a classic fall ice cream, this sweet treat captures the flavors of the season with every bite.

