At least seven activists who had called for the reform of the monarchy in Thailand have alleged that their phones had been targets of “state-sponsored attackers.”Apple reportedly sent warning messages to activists Arnon Nampa and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, who are in pre-trial detention after leading protests for abolishing the monarchy.Prajak Kongkirati, a political scientist at Bangkok’s Thammasat University, said he had received two emails from Apple saying it believed his iPhone and iCloud accounts had been targeted. He added that a “threat notification” was issued to his Apple account.Others critical of the Thai government, such as researcher Sarinee Achananuntakul and activist...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO